OJEE Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply Soon at ojee.nic.in

OJEE Counselling 2023 Registration: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE Counselling 2023 registration window will be closed tomorrow: July 15, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can apply on the official website: ojee.nic.in. Check out the registration
The board will also close the choice locking facility along with the registrations for BTECH/BARCH/BPLAN/BCAT/Int M.Sc Counselling. The choice lock facility activation using the candidate password will start on July 14, 2023, and the reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats will be done from July 16 to July 18, 2023.
OJEE Counselling 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to register is given below:
BTECH/BARCH/BPLAN/BCAT/Int M.Sc Counselling
How to Register for OJEE Counselling 2023
Check out the following steps to register for counselling process:
Step 1: Visit the official website: ojee.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ojee counselling registration 2023 link
Step 3: Complete the registration process and then log in
Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the documents
Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout
OJEE Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
The Round 1 seat allocation outcome will be made public on July 19, 2023, at 5:00 PM. According to the plan, from July 19 to July 23, 2023, online reporting and fee payments are permitted.
