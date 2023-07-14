  1. Home
  2. News
  3. OJEE Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply Soon at ojee.nic.in

OJEE Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply Soon at ojee.nic.in

OJEE Counselling 2023 registration is now open! Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can apply on the official website: ojee.nic.in. The registration window closes on July 15, 2023. The Round 1 seat allocation outcome will be made public on July 19, 2023.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 14, 2023 11:51 IST
OJEE Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow
OJEE Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow

OJEE Counselling 2023 Registration: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE Counselling 2023 registration window will be closed tomorrow: July 15, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can apply on the official website: ojee.nic.in. Check out the registration 

The board will also close the choice locking facility along with the registrations for BTECH/BARCH/BPLAN/BCAT/Int M.Sc Counselling. The choice lock facility activation using the candidate password will start on July 14, 2023, and the reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats will be done from July 16 to July 18, 2023.

OJEE Counselling 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to register is given below:

BTECH/BARCH/BPLAN/BCAT/Int M.Sc Counselling

Click Here

How to Register for OJEE Counselling 2023

Check out the following steps to register for counselling process:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ojee counselling registration 2023 link

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then log in 

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the documents

Step 5: Submit the form and take a printout

OJEE Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

The Round 1 seat allocation outcome will be made public on July 19, 2023, at 5:00 PM. According to the plan, from July 19 to July 23, 2023, online reporting and fee payments are permitted.

Also Read: OJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result Released, Know How to Check Here

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023