Over 60 Lakh Students Secure Admissions to BEC Schools under Operation Kayakalp: UP CM

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that over 60 lakhs of new students were given admission to the Basic Education Council (BEC) schools in the last six years. He further lauds “Operation Kayakalp” for the fundamental improvement of the Council schools.

While interacting with various school children present during Prime Minister's programme 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', the UP Chief Minister said that children came to schools barefooted up to 2017 whereas at present these students are provided proper school uniforms carrying schoolbags containing all necessary items.

As per the reports, although public participation and inter-departmental coordination, and infrastructure facilities in the BEC schools have elevated over the recent years, similarly the school curriculum has also improved significantly increasing the enrollments, as stated by the CM Yogi.

Skilled India Mission

Creative efforts have been put up by the government such as the “Skilled India Mission” in order to strengthen the campaign which would as a result lead to further change in the educational sector of the state. The UP Chief Minister was present along with the children at Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey UP Sainik School in Lucknow.

Yogi Adityanath addressed the parents and whole school management of children who will be conducting the upcoming board examinations. He added that children should not be unnecessarily pressurized to score better marks as it could have a harmful impact on them as well as their mental capabilities in general. Moreover, the CM remarked that on account of the exam stress, the children will not be able to focus and perform normally during the exam.

Exam Warriors

On the occasion of the PPC 2023 event, Yogi honoured the school students at state and national levels in the High School and Intermediate Board Examinations in the years 2021-22. There were a total number of 1698 meritorious students, which involves 825 boys and 873 girls from secondary boards. Each student was awarded exciting news and prizes like Rs 1 lakh, tablets, citations as well as free copies of the book 'Exam Warriors' authored by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Special focus and interest were also paid to girl child education by the UP state CM. He points out that the government has made provisions for making cost-free education for them till their graduation so that they become independent. He also emphasized the encouragement given to the school girls under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana.

Vidya Samiksha Kendra

The inauguration of the “Vidya Samiksha Kendra” was initiated by the UP Chief Minister in the field of systematic education at the Mid-Day Meal Authority office. It is a 60-seater call centre having 18 screens, through which the dashboard is displayed using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

Under this Mid-Day Meal Module, Rejuvenation Module, Inspiration Quality Module, Inspection Module, Skilled Assessment Test Module, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Module as well as Activity Module are run by the official authorities.

According to the scheme, a quarterly skill assessment test will be held for all the students through the Saral app and their report cards will be sent to their parents after analyzing the students’ data obtained in the skilful assessment test. Eight meritorious students were invited on stage and they were granted one lakh rupees, a tablet, a medal, a cap and a citation and their parents were honoured with shawls and turbans.

