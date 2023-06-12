Padma Bhushan Awardee Pullela Gopichand Addresses Young Leaders

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Pullela Gopichand, the world champion badminton player-turned-coach and recipient of the prestigious Padma Bhushan award, delivered an inspiring speech to 80 young leaders at the Dexterity School of Leadership and Entrepreneurship (DexSchool). As the graduation speaker, Gopichand, who currently holds the position of Chief National Coach for the Indian Badminton team, shared his wisdom with aspiring leaders hailing from over 20 Indian states and more than 35 districts.

These young leaders had successfully completed their education at DexSchool, India's first school of leadership and entrepreneurship for teenagers, established in 2012. Every year, about 100 students are selected from all across the country and undergo rigorous leadership development modules, activities and challenges online before convening in residence for their final week of graduation.

“I was hurt, the country was hurt and I reacted.” - Pullela Gopichand

During his graduation speech, which lasted for over 90 minutes, the Padma Bhushan awardee remarked, "I was hurt, the country was hurt, and I reacted, and that is what made the difference.” He further added, "It's really nice to be here with all of you. For me, coming here is very inspirational. To see all of you, I feel very inspired, I feel very happy for the future of our country. God bless you all and congratulations on being here today, all of you for all the work. I don't know what I can add to this glorious program.”

Check Tweet Below:

As one of modern India's greatest heroes put on his DexSchool Jacket, Class of 2023 erupted! The DexSchool Graduation Speaker Pullela Gopichand left a generation of young leaders inspired. The story of his relentless quest for India's Olympic glory can be an Oscar-winning movie! pic.twitter.com/s0IYkczplQ — Sharad Vivek Sagar (@SharadVSagar) June 7, 2023

DexSchool Graduates Will Transform Their Respective Fields, Says Sharad Vivek Sagar, the Founder and CEO of Dexterity Global

“Learning from the green revolution, white revolution and the space revolution, the program equips young leaders to envision and lead transformative change. Witnessing Shri Pullela Gopichand address the next generation of leaders was heartfelt, knowing that he has demonstrated the same passion and drive in his field. These young leaders, equipped with their DexSchool training, will go on to revolutionize their respective fields, bringing about positive change for our nation and beyond”, said Sharad Vivek Sagar, the Founder and CEO of Dexterity Global.

Check Tweet Below:

20+ states. 30+ languages. From Dhoti Kurta to Mekhela Chador - DexSchool Class of 2023 truly represented the United Colours of Bharat. Class of ‘23, congratulations on your graduation! May you remain rooted in our culture and values as you strive to lift India up! #GoDexters✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/4qb3eOHZuD — The Dexterity Global Group (@DexterityGlobal) June 8, 2023

About Dexterity Global

As India's first school of leadership and entrepreneurship for teenagers, DexSchool has been instrumental in shaping the next generation of leaders since its establishment in 2012. Presently, Dexterity programs reach over 7 million young citizens across the remotest towns and villages of India, connecting young people with opportunities and building local role models for communities.