Panjab University MA Human Rights and Duties 2nd Sem Result Out at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

Panjab University Result 2023: Panjab University has declared the semester-wise results for MA course. Candidates can download their marksheets at puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Sep 19, 2023 17:09 IST
Panjab University Result 2023: Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh has released the semester-wise results of the Master of Arts programme today, September 19, 2023. Students who have appeared for the semester-wise exams that were conducted in the month of May can check and download their scorecards through the official websites - puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. 

Candidates are required to enter the necessary login credentials such as exam type, semester and roll number in the result login window to get their results. The University has announced the results of the Master of Arts (Human Rights & Duties) 2nd Semester exams.

Check here the direct link for Panjab University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations. 

Courses

Result release date

Direct Link

Master of Arts (Human Rights & Duties) 2nd Semester

September 19, 2023

Click Here

Login credentials required to download the PU result 2023

Students are required to fill out the below-given details in the result login window to get their scorecards online.

  • Semester
  • Roll number
  • Exam type

PU Result 2023 Login Window

Candidates can check the image of the result login window below:

PU result 2023

How to download PU result marksheet 2023 online?

Students who have given the Panjab University Chandigarh semester exams for the May session can follow the steps given below to download their PU even semester results 2023 from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official result portal of Panjab University - results.puexam.in

Step 2: Click on the May result link and enter the details as asked 

Step 3: Go through the details provided on the scorecard

Step 4: Download it for future reference

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
