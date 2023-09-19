NTA Calendar 2024: CUET PG 2024 Exam Dates Released, Check Complete Schedule Here!

  1. Home
NTA Academic Calender 2024:  NTA has released the examination calendar for the academic year 2024-25 for the major exams today: September 19, 2023. Candidates can check and download the complete schedule from the official website  - nta.ac.in. Check the details here.

NTA Academic Calender 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination calendar for the academic year 2024-25 for the major exams including Joint Entrance Exam - Main (JEE Main 2024), National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG 2024), Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG and PG 2024) and other competitive exam dates today: September 19, 2023. Candidates can check and download the complete schedule from the official website  - nta.ac.in.

As per the released NTA exam calendar, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG 2024) is scheduled to be conducted between March 11 and 28, 2024. The entrance exam will be held in online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

As per the official notification, the examination-specific details shall be informed to candidates through the Information Bulletin of respective examinations, which will be published at the time of the launch of registration forms of these examinations and the results of all CBT examinations shall be announced within three weeks of the conclusion of the examination. 

