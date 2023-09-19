JEE Main 2024 Exam in January and April, Notification Likely in November, Check Latest Updates Here

  1. Home
JEE Main 2024: NTA has announced the exam schedules for JEE Main today. As per the schedule released, the JEE Main exam will be conducted in January and April 2024. Check session-wise dates here 

Updated: Sep 19, 2023 13:11 IST
JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam dates for JEE Main today. JEE Main 2024 will be held in two sessions in January and April in computer-based online mode. JEE Main January session will be held between January 24 to February 1, 2024, whereas session 2 will be conducted between April 1 to 15, 2024. It is expected that overall 12 lakh candidates will be appearing for the engineering entrance exam

For both the sessions of JEE Main, the registration window will be opened separately. The notification as well as the registration form for JEE Main will be released at the same time. Candidates can apply for the engineering entrance exam on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in, once the registration form is released. 

JEE Main 2024 Dates 

NTA conducts the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Architecture, and planning courses at various NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. Candidates can check the table below to know the expected JEE Main 2024 dates for session 1: 

Events

Exam Dates (Tentative)

Official JEE Main notification

To be released soon 

Commencement of JEE Main registration

First week of December 2023

Online Submission of JEE Main Application Form

December 2023

JEE Main Admit Card

Third week of January 2024

JEE Main Exam Session 1 

January 24 to February 1, 2024

JEE Main Result

To be notified 

When Will NTA Release JEE Main 2023 Notification? 

As per media reports, the National Testing Agency is likely to release the JEE Main notification 2023 by November, however, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited. Along with this, it is also speculated that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2023 will be held in January and April. The first session is likely to be held in January while the JEE Main second session will be held in April. 

JEE Main 2024 Exam Highlights

Candidates can check the overview of the JEE Main examination in the table provided below: 

Particulars

Details

Name of the Exam

JEE Main

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

JEE Main official Website

jeemain.nta.nic.in

Level of Exam

Undergraduate Exam 

Frequency of Exam

Twice a year (January and April)

Exam Mode

Computed Based Test (CBT) for BE/ BTech/ BArch/ BPlan

The Drawing section in BArch Paper is conducted in Pen & Paper Mode

Courses offered 

BE/BTech, BArch, BPlan

No. of papers and total marks

BE/BTech: 300 marks

BArch: 400 marks

BPlan: 400 marks

Total Questions

BE/BTech: 90 Questions

BArch: 82 Questions

BPlan: 105 Questions

Marking Scheme

+4 for each correct answer

-1 for each incorrect answer

No marks for questions which are unattempted

Medium of Exam

English, Hindi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, and Malayalam, 

Colleges Accepting Exam Score

All NIT, IIIT, and CFTIs

