JEE Main 2024 Exam in January and April, Notification Likely in November, Check Latest Updates Here

JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the exam dates for JEE Main today. JEE Main 2024 will be held in two sessions in January and April in computer-based online mode. JEE Main January session will be held between January 24 to February 1, 2024, whereas session 2 will be conducted between April 1 to 15, 2024. It is expected that overall 12 lakh candidates will be appearing for the engineering entrance exam
For both the sessions of JEE Main, the registration window will be opened separately. The notification as well as the registration form for JEE Main will be released at the same time. Candidates can apply for the engineering entrance exam on the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in, once the registration form is released.
JEE Main 2024 Dates
NTA conducts the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Architecture, and planning courses at various NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. Candidates can check the table below to know the expected JEE Main 2024 dates for session 1:
|
Events
|
Exam Dates (Tentative)
|
Official JEE Main notification
|
To be released soon
|
Commencement of JEE Main registration
|
First week of December 2023
|
Online Submission of JEE Main Application Form
|
December 2023
|
JEE Main Admit Card
|
Third week of January 2024
|
JEE Main Exam Session 1
|
January 24 to February 1, 2024
|
JEE Main Result
|
To be notified
When Will NTA Release JEE Main 2023 Notification?
As per media reports, the National Testing Agency is likely to release the JEE Main notification 2023 by November, however, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited. Along with this, it is also speculated that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2023 will be held in January and April. The first session is likely to be held in January while the JEE Main second session will be held in April.
JEE Main 2024 Exam Highlights
Candidates can check the overview of the JEE Main examination in the table provided below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Name of the Exam
|
JEE Main
|
Conducting Body
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
JEE Main official Website
|
jeemain.nta.nic.in
|
Level of Exam
|
Undergraduate Exam
|
Frequency of Exam
|
Twice a year (January and April)
|
Exam Mode
|
Computed Based Test (CBT) for BE/ BTech/ BArch/ BPlan
The Drawing section in BArch Paper is conducted in Pen & Paper Mode
|
Courses offered
|
BE/BTech, BArch, BPlan
|
No. of papers and total marks
|
BE/BTech: 300 marks
BArch: 400 marks
BPlan: 400 marks
|
Total Questions
|
BE/BTech: 90 Questions
BArch: 82 Questions
BPlan: 105 Questions
|
Marking Scheme
|
+4 for each correct answer
-1 for each incorrect answer
No marks for questions which are unattempted
|
Medium of Exam
|
English, Hindi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, and Malayalam,
|
Colleges Accepting Exam Score
|
All NIT, IIIT, and CFTIs
