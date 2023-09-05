Panjab University MSc Botany 2nd Sem Results 2023 Out, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
Panjab University Result 2023: Panjab University has released the semester-wise results for the M.Sc. (Botany) 2nd Semester today: September 5, 2023 online. Students who have appeared for the exams can download their marksheets at puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. Check the details here.

Panjab University Result 2023: The Panjab University has released the semester-wise result of the MSc Botany programme for the May session today, September 5, 2023. Students who have appeared for the 2nd-semester exam can get their marksheets by entering the required login details through the official websites- puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. 

Candidates need to enter the required login details such as exam type, and roll number in the result login window. The University has declared the results of the Master of Science (MSc) Botany 2nd Semester exam.

Check here the direct link for Panjab University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations. 

Courses

Direct Links 

M.Sc. (Botany) 2nd Semester

Click Here

Login credentials required to check PU result 2023

Candidates are required to enter the below-given details in the result login window to get their results.

  • Exam type
  • Roll number
  • Semester

How to check and download PU result 2023 online?

The Panjab University MSc results for the Botany 2nd semester exam for the academic year 2023 can be checked online. Students can follow the steps that are mentioned below to download their PU even semester results.

Step 1: Go to the official result website of Panjab University: results.puexam.in

Step 2: Select the semester results tab

Step 3: Click on the May result link 

Step 4: The direct links to check the PU results for the May session exam will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Enter all the required details as asked

Step 6: The results will be displayed in the new window 

Step 7: Download the results and print a hardcopy of it for future use

