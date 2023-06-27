Panjab University UG Admissions 2023 Last Date Extended, Check Details Here

Panjab University UG Admissions 2023: Panjab University has extended the last date to apply for the undergraduate programmes in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the PU UG courses for the academic year 2023 can submit their admission application forms by visiting the official website - ugadmissions.puchd.ac.in.

As per the official notification, the University Vice Chancellor has extended the last date to fill out the online admission forms to the UG courses till July 6, 2023. Earlier the last date to fill out the undergraduate applications forms was June 26, 2023.

In order to register for the PU UG admissions 2023, candidates are required to fill out the necessary details such as name, email (login id), password, mobile number, etc in the login window. It is advisable for the candidates to read all the instructions available on the official website before submitting the registration form.

Panjab University UG Admissions 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the official notification here

How to fill out the Panjab University UG registration form 2023?

Candidates who are applying for the Panjab University to get admission into various undergraduate programmes can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Panjab University UG admissions - ugadmissions.puchd.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the online registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Register using the required details and then login

Step 4: Fill out the PU UG registration form 2023 and then upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Make the online payment of the application fee

Step 6: Go through the application form and then click on the submit button to proceed further

PU UG Registrations 2023

Candidates are advised to complete the PU UG registrations before the final deadline to avoid any kind of inconvenience or last-minute rush or system congestion or unforeseen difficulties. They are also informed that Panjab University will not be responsible if candidates are not able to fill out their admission forms because of the last-minute rush.

