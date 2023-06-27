  1. Home
Bihar Board 10th Dummy Registration Card 2024 Correction Window Extended, Check Revised Date Here

BSEB 10th Dummy Registration Card 2024: The Bihar Board has extended the correction window for BSEB 10th dummy registration cards today, June 27. Candidates can make the required changes at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Check the revised date here

Updated: Jun 27, 2023 16:59 IST
BSEB 10th Dummy Registration Card 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board has extended the correction window for BSEB class 10th dummy registration card 2024 today, June 27, 2023, in online mode. As per the official notification, candidates can now make the modification in their dummy registration by July 3, 2023. Registered candidates who are wishing to edit their registration cards can visit the official portal - secondary.biharboardonline.com

As per the official notification, candidates are required to login with the details including school code, name, father's name, and date of birth in the login window to edit the details in their BSEB class 10th dummy registration cards 2024. They can click on the direct link provided below.

BSEB Matric Dummy Registration Card 2024 Correction Window  - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the official Tweet below:

