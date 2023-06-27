Bihar Board 10th Dummy Registration Card 2024 Correction Window Extended, Check Revised Date Here

BSEB 10th Dummy Registration Card 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board has extended the correction window for BSEB class 10th dummy registration card 2024 today, June 27, 2023, in online mode. As per the official notification, candidates can now make the modification in their dummy registration by July 3, 2023. Registered candidates who are wishing to edit their registration cards can visit the official portal - secondary.biharboardonline.com
As per the official notification, candidates are required to login with the details including school code, name, father's name, and date of birth in the login window to edit the details in their BSEB class 10th dummy registration cards 2024. They can click on the direct link provided below.
BSEB Matric Dummy Registration Card 2024 Correction Window - Direct Link (Click Here)
Check the official Tweet below:
#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar #Matric_Annual_Exam_2024 #Dummy_Registration_Card pic.twitter.com/W72oDwy9Vt— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) June 27, 2023
BSEB Matric Dummy Registration Card 2024 Dates
Candidates can check the revised dates in the table below:
Events
Dates
Last date to make corrections in BSEB matric dummy registration card 2024
July 3, 2023
Details that can be edited in the BSEB class 10th dummy registration card 2024
Candidates are allowed to make necessary corrections in the required details given below:
Spelling error in the name of candidates and their mother’s and father’s name
Photograph
Religion
Gender
Nationality
Subjects opted for the class 10th exam
Caste
Date of birth
How to make corrections in the BSEB class 10th dummy registration card 2024?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to know how to edit the
- Step 1: Go to the official portal of the BSEB 10th board - secondary.biharboardonline.com
- Step 2: Click on the candidate registration card correction link provided on the homepage
- Step 3: Login using the required details such as school code, candidate's name, father's name etc in the login window
- Step 4: Edit with the necessary details
- Step 5: Submit the form and Download it for future reference
