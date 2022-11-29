Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Registrations commence at innovateindia.mygov.in

Parikhsa Pe Charcha 2023: Ahead of the 2023 board examinations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be speaking to students, teachers and parents in his annual Pariksha Pe Charcha event. The registrations for the same has commenced on the official website on November 25, 2022. Those interested can register for the same until December 30, 2022.

The interaction with PM Modi will be an excellent opportunity for students, teachers, and parents to participate in the sixth edition of PPC 2023, involving different themes. The applicants will be selected through the piece of writing that they will need to submit on their allotted theme.

How to Apply online for PPC 2023

Following are the simple steps for students, teachers, and parents to register online for the PPC event 2023.

Step 1 - Visit the official webpage

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on ‘Participate Now’

Step 3 - Create a Login & fill in the required details

Step 4 - Submit the application form

Step 5 - Download the confirmation page

PCC 2023 Themes for students

Know your freedom fighters

Our culture is our pride

My Book My Inspiration

Save Environment for future generations

My life, my health

My startup dream

STEM education/ education without boundaries

Toys and Games for Learning in Schools

Highlights of PCC 2023

The Ministry of education is inviting online applications through its social media handle. As per the information on the PCC website, around 20250 students, teachers, and parents are selected through competitions on MyGov and they will be gifted with PPC gifts for the same. ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ is part of the massive movement - “Exam Warriors” which is led by PM Narendra Modi with an aim to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters.

PM Narendra Modi will assist in the dreams and goals of students and there will be direct interaction with students, teachers, and parents in the PCC program 2023. Every year, some of the participants get an opportunity to interact with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

