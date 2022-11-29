    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Registrations commence at innovateindia.mygov.in

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 has been initiated by PM Narendra Modi for lively interaction with students, teachers, and parents respectively. Interested students can register at the PPC official portal. In the event, PM will bring out the capabilities and fulfill students’ dreams. 

    Updated: Nov 29, 2022 20:05 IST
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023

    Parikhsa Pe Charcha 2023: Ahead of the 2023 board examinations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be speaking to students, teachers and parents in his annual Pariksha Pe Charcha event. The registrations for the same has commenced on the official website on  November 25, 2022. Those interested can register for the same until December 30, 2022. 

    The interaction with PM Modi will be an excellent opportunity for students, teachers, and parents to participate in the sixth edition of PPC 2023, involving different themes. The applicants will be selected through the piece of writing that they will need to submit on their allotted theme. 

    PPC 2023 Registration - Click Here

    How to Apply online for PPC 2023 

    Following are the simple steps for students, teachers, and parents to register online for the PPC event 2023.

    • Step 1 - Visit the official webpage
    • Step 2 - On the homepage, click on ‘Participate Now’
    • Step 3 - Create a Login & fill in the required details
    • Step 4 - Submit the application form 
    • Step 5 - Download the confirmation page

    PCC 2023 Themes for students

    • Know your freedom fighters
    • Our culture is our pride
    • My Book My Inspiration
    • Save Environment for future generations
    • My life, my health
    • My startup dream
    • STEM education/ education without boundaries
    • Toys and Games for Learning in Schools

    Highlights of PCC 2023

    The Ministry of education is inviting online applications through its social media handle. As per the information on the PCC website, around 20250 students, teachers, and parents are selected through competitions on MyGov and they will be gifted with PPC gifts for the same. ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ is part of the massive movement - “Exam Warriors” which is led by PM Narendra Modi with an aim to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. 

    PM Narendra Modi will assist in the dreams and goals of students and there will be direct interaction with students, teachers, and parents in the PCC program 2023. Every year, some of the participants get an opportunity to interact with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

    Also Read: IGNOU launches online MA in Sustainability Science Programmes, Check Details Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories