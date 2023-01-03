Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 To Be Held on January 27, Check PM Modi's PPC Venue and Theme Here

Pariksha pe Charcha 2023: As per the recent updates, the Ministry of Education has announced the date and venue for Pariksha pe Charcha 2023 on Twitter. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with teachers, parents, and students during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 on January 27. The PPC 2023 will be held at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.

All those who will be participating in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 will get a participation certificate. Every year, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 is conducted ahead of Board Exams. The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the stadium on February 16, 2018.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Date Announcement Tweet

The Ministry of Education Tweeted - "The wait is over! #PPC2023 is going to be held on 27th January 2023 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramod will interact with students, parents, and teachers. Stay Tuned! #ExamWarriors." Check Tweet below -

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 - Know Date, Time and Where to Watch?

Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held on January 27, 2023. The event will be held in the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. The event will be broadcasted live on all the television channels of Doordarshan. The official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Education will also be live-streaming PPC 2023.

In 2021, Pariksha Pe Charcha was held virtually on 7th April. Usually, the interaction is limited to students. However, from 2022, the parents and teachers, too, will be allowed to participate in this discussion. Participation is open for school students of classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 only.

Theme of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023

Since 2018, PM Modi is conducting an interactive programme with school and college students. This time, as per media reports, the theme for PPC 2023 will be -

My startup Dream

STEM education/ education without boundaries

My Book My Inspiration

Save Environment for future generations

My life, my health

Toys and Games for Learning in Schools

Know your freedom fighters

Our culture is our pride

To participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, a creative writing competition was held on December 30, 2022. The participants will have an opportunity to be invited to frame questions to be addressed to prime minister. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will shortlist questions that will be featured in the programme.

