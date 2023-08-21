Patna University LLB Entrance Exam 2023 Tomorrow; Get Admit Card, Important Guidelines Here

Patna University LLB Entrance Exam 2023: The authorities will be holding the entrance exam for the LLB course tomorrow: August 22, 2023. The test will be conducted in offline mode at various examination centres. Candidates are required to adhere to the exam day guidelines in the hall.

The authorities have already released the admit card for the BLET 2023 exam. Those who are appearing for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website: pup.ac.in. The exam will be held in pen-paper mode for a duration of 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Patna University LLB Entrance 2023 Admit Card Click Here

Patna University LLB Entrance Exam 2023: Important Guidelines

Candidates must follow the below-mentioned instructions for exam day:

He/she must carry the hall ticket along with valid ID proof.

Candidates are advised to reach the hall at least 30 hours before the commencement of the exam.

They are prohibited from carrying any sort of electronic device to the exam hall.

They are allowed to write with blue or black ballpoint pen only.

Candidates should not leave the exam hall until the time is over and they have submitted their copy to the invigilator.

Patna University LLB Entrance Exam 2023 Highlights

Exam Name Bachelor of Law Entrance Test Popularly Known as Patna University BLET Mode of Examination Offline Frequency Once a year Exam Duration 1 hour 30 minutes Course Offered Three-year LLB Course

BLET 2023: How Final Selection will be done?

The final selection for granting admissions will be done on the basis of a merit list prepared from the entrance test results, eligibility criteria, and other conditions. Candidates must obtain at least 33% marks to clear the exam.

