Pearl Academy Admit Card 2023 for Personal Interview Releases Today, Know How To Download Here

Pearl Academy Admit Card 2023 for PI Today: As per the latest updates, Pearl Academy will release the admit card for the personal interview (PI). Only those candidates who appeared in the written exam will be able to download the Pearl Academy admit card 2023 on the official website i.e. pearlacademy.com. They will have to log in with the application number to download the admit card.

The academy will conduct the personal interview will be held Offline at campus locations. However, for upcountry candidates, the PI will be held in online mode. As per the latest updates, the final result for Pearl Academy admissions 2022 is expected to be declared in February 2023.

Pearl Academy Admit Card 2023- Direct Link (Available Today)

How to Download Pearl Academy Admit Card 2023?

The authorities will release the Pearl Academy Admit Card 2023 for Personal Interview (PI) today-January 19, 2023. Candidates can download the admit card at pearlaademy.com. They can follow these steps to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. pearlacademy.com

Step 2: Now, click on download admit card tab

Step 3: Enter required details- application/registration no.

Step 4: Send OTP on registered mobile no.

Step 5: Enter the OTP to login

Step 6: Pearl Academy admit card will appear

Step 7: Download it and take few printouts

Pearl Academy Admissions 2023

Pearl Academy offers admission into diploma, postgraduate diploma, and MA courses based on the eligibility criteria, a written entrance test, and a personal interview. After these, the academy announces the final results.

The Pearl Academy written entrance test was conducted on January 15, 16, and 17, 2023. The final selection for admission to Pearl Academy West Delhi Campus will be declared on the basis of the personal interview and the merit of the candidate.

