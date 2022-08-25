Periyar University Results 2022 (Declared): Check Periyar University UG/PG Result online at periyaruniversity.ac.in

Periyar University Results 2022 (Declared): As per the latest update, Periyar University has officially declared the Periyar University UG/PG Result for the recently held exams. According to the details shared by the varsity, the Periyar University Results 2022 have been declared for various undergraduate and postgraduate level courses. Students who have appeared for the examinations held earlier in the year can now check their performance in the form of Periyar University BA, BSc, MA, MSc Results by visiting the official website - periyaruniversity.ac.in. Alternatively, students can also check and access their individual results by clicking on the link placed below:

Periyar University June 2022 Exam UG Results (ARTS 2nd and 3rd Year)

Periyar University June 2022 Exam UG Results (Science 2nd and 3rd Year)

Periyar University June 2022 Exam PG Results (Arts & Science 2nd Year)

Courses for Which Periyar University Results have been Announced

According to the details shared on the website, the varsity has declared Periyar University Results for UG and PG courses for Arts and Science stream students. Furthermore, the website also mentions that the Periyar University UG/PG Results have been declared only for 2nd and 3rd Year Students only. For now, the university has not declared BCom i.e., Commerce stream results and is expected to make the same available to the students soon. An official date for the same would be notified by the exam authority soon.

How to check Periyar University Results 2022 online?

To ensure quick and easy way of checking the university results, the Periyar University has published the same online and made them available to the students online. Students need to log onto the official website of the university - periyaruniversity.ac.in in order to check the UG/PG Semester Exam Results. On the homepage of the website, students need to locate ‘Latest’ section wherein links for UG Arts, UG Science and PG Arts and Science Results are available. From here, students can click on the relevant link and reach the result checking page of the website. On the next page, candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth and submit it on the website to be able to check Periyar University Results 2022 online. In response, Result scorecard will be displayed on the screen in digital format from where students can take printout of the same for future reference.

