PGI-D Report: Rajasthan Tops in Education Ministry's Performance Grading Index for Districts

PGI-D Report: The Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSE&L), Ministry of Education (MoE) released the latest edition of PGI-D Report, which assesses the performance of the school education system at the District level. The report which provides a comprehensive analysis of districts was released as the Performance Grading Index for Districts (PGI-D) for 2018-19 and 2019-20 on Monday - 27th June 2022. The key highlight of the report was that 3 districts from Rajasthan have secured more than 80% grade in the school education performance and have been accorded Utkarsh grade in the MoE’s Performance Grading Index for Districts Report. Rajasthan is closely followed by Punjab, which has 14 districts in Ati-uttam grade.

Commendable achievement! A large number of districts have shown grade level improvement over the previous year. As per the PGI-D report, a total of 566 districts have improved their performance in 2019-20 over 2018-19. Access the report here: https://t.co/yWBCmFYMCl pic.twitter.com/Td1GdIziXt — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) June 27, 2022

No District Secures Highest Grade Daksh

The PGI-D Report released by the Ministry of Education has a grading system in which Daksh is the highest grade that is awarded to districts scoring between 90 and 100% score. The second highest grade offered to districts is Utkarsh in which 3 districts from Rajasthan have been featured. The third grade in the report is awarded to districts that score between 71 to 80% under the banner of Atti-Uttam grade. The report in its analysis notes that “None of the districts attained highest grade Daksh in both 2019-20 and 2018-19 implying that there is ample scope for the districts to further improve their performance in future years.”

Rajasthan Tops with 3 Districts securing Utkarsh grade

As reported above, Rajasthan State has topped the PGI-D Report 2019-20 with three districts securing the award of Utkarsh grade i.e., scoring 81% to 90% in a scale of 100. The top three districts from Rajasthan include Sikar with 488, Jhunjhuni with 486 and Jaipur with 482 score out of 1000. The second state which has highest number of districts in the report is Punjab, with 14 districts being featured in the Ati-uttam grade. It is followed by Gujarat and Kerala, with each having 13 districts in this Ati-Uttam Grade category.

The report also notes that 12 states and Union Territories do not have even a single district being featured in the 3rd and 4th Grades i.e., Ati-Uttam (71 to 80%) and Uttam (61 to 70%). These include Bihar, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

