PM Modi to Inaugurate 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai today

International Cheess Olympiad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the 44th International Chess Olympiad today - July 28, 2022. The PM will be inaugurating the Olympiad at 6 PM today. The event held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai is scheduled to be conducted from July 28 to August 10, 2022 at Poonjeri Village in Mamallapuram.

The International Chess Olympiad is being conducted for the first time in India after being moved out of Russia attracting a record number of entries in the Open (188) and Womens (162) sections. The Dignitaries to participate in the opening ceremony include Tamil nadu Governor RN Ravi, CM MK Stalin, and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur.

Inspections conducted by Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has inspected the venues for the Chennai Chess Olympiad to be held in chennai - Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium and Poonjeri in Mamallapuram where the event will be conducted. The CM also reviewed the arrangements made for the event and inaugurated the exquisite sculpture, carved out by artisans from Poompuhar (Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation) situated at the entrance of Mamallapuram.

I am looking forward to being in Chennai for the inauguration of the 44th Chess Olympiad at 6 PM tomorrow evening. This is a special tournament and it is our honour that it is being held in India, that too in Tamil Nadu, which has a glorious association with chess. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 27, 2022

Security Arrangements

Five-tier security arrangements have been set up ahead of PM Modi’s visit with over 22,000 personnel deployed by the Greater Chennai Police. Flying drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles have been banned in the city limits today and tomorrow - July 28 and 29, 2022, under Section 144.

Just 1⃣ day to go for #ChessChennai2022.



Chennai is all set to host one of the biggest sporting events in its nearly four centuries of existence.



The arrangements are a perfect 🔟!



It's time to say #WelcomeToChennai and show the world our hospitality.



Let's make history! pic.twitter.com/w7xdFM9inI — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) July 27, 2022

The state has also announced a holiday for schools, colleges and other non-essential government offices in four districts for today considering the opening day of the Olympiad. Chennai traffic police has also announced diversionas in parts of the city.

Indian Names at the tournament

According to the organizers, three teams from India will be participating in the Open and Women's section. Vishwanath Anand will now be playing but will however be mentoring the players.

India ‘A’ team consists of P Harikrishna, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, K Sasikiran and LK Narayanan. The participants from the ‘A’ team for the Women’s section include Koneru Humpy, D Harika, R Vaishali and Bhakti Kulkarni.

PM Modis Photograph Blackened

PM Modi’s picture was sprayed with black paint by an activist in Chennai. The photograph was pasted by the BJP members on the 44th Chess Olympiad poster put up in Chennai. The activist in question was detained by the Police and has been identified as Sasikumar who is a part of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam - a socio-political organization based in Tamil Nadu.

