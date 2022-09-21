PM YASASVI 2022 Advanced Exam City Intimation Slip Released, Download at yet.nta.ac.in

PM YASASVI 2022: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advanced intimation slip of the exam city for the PM Young Achievers Scholarships Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) Entrance Test 2022. Candidates can know about their exam city by downloading the PM YASASVI advanced intimation slip at yet.nta.ac.in.

They will have to use their application number and date of birth to download their PM YASASVI advanced intimation slip in online mode. As per the released date, the examination will be conducted on 25th September 2022 in computer-based mode from 2 to 5 pm.

How To Download PM YASASVI Advanced Exam City Intimation Slip 2022?

To download the advanced exam city intimation slip of PM YASASVI, candidates will have to visit the official website - yet.nta.ac.in. On the homepage, go to the latest section and click on - Download City Intimation Slip. A new login window will be displayed on the screen. Candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth in the login window. The advanced exam city intimation slip will appear on the screen. With the help of PM YASASVI intimation slip, candidates will be able to check their allotted cities.

PM YASASVI Entrance Test (YET) Structure

As per the updates, there will be objective types of questions that will include Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The entrance test will be based on four subjects - Mathematics, Science, Social Science and General Knowledge. PM YASASVI exam will be conducted for 100 questions for 400 marks in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

About PM YASASVI 2022

The PM Young Achievers Scholarships Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) scholarship is awarded at two levels - students studying in classes 9 and 11. The candidates will be shortlisted for the scholarship based on their merit in the YASASVI Entrance Test (YET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

