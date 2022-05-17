PSEB Class 10 Maths Exam Cancelled following allegations of Cheating, Get Details Here

PSEB Class 10 Maths Exam Cancelled: As per the media reports, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Maths exam for Class 10 students of Government Senior Secondary School, Ayali Khurd, has been cancelled. The authorities cancelled the PSEB Maths exam because three teachers were accused of helping students cheat.

As per reports, the centre superintendent, Vinod Kumar, accused three teachers of helping the students cheat. This resulted in a heated argument, as the teachers retorted by accusing him of deliberately giving the students less time to complete the exam. Yog Raj Sharma, PSEB chairman, said that he will initiate an inquiry and take appropriate action in the matter. Meanwhile, local education department teams reached the school for inquiry.

PSEB Issued Notice

PSEB has also issued show-cause notices to the Ludhiana DEO (secondary), centre controller, observer and the three teachers of the school who have been accused of disturbing examination proceedings. PSEB has also sent fresh instructions to DEOs to take more stringent action and check that subject teacher are not allowed to enter the exam centres.

The centre superintendent alleged that the teachers and students surrounded him after the exam and a few parents barged into the school premises to confront him. Going as per media reports, the centre superintendent stated, “The teachers here were trying to help students, but I strongly objected. When I confronted them, they created a scene along with the students and surrounded me. This is not the first time that the school teachers interfered in the examination process.”

PSEB Class 10 Maths Exam Revised Date

As of now, no new date has been announced. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the new date of the exam for the students on its website. The board secretary has told the media that the Mathematics exam held at that centre stands cancelled and they will reschedule it on 25th or 27th May. She further informed that she has written to the director general, of school education to send a show-cause notice to the district education officer (DEO), Jaswinder Kaur, observer Gurpreet Kaur from Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), investigators and three subject teachers.

Also Read: Delhi Schools asked to reduce single use plastic, Set up Bartan Bhandar