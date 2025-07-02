PSEB Punjab Board Class 1st to 12th Subject Wise Syllabus Released at pseb.ac.in, Check Here

News

PSEB Board 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the subject-wise syllabus for classes 1 to 12 for 2025-26 on pseb.ac.in. The curriculum is available for download for parents, guardians, and students. It includes English practical materials as well as grouped and distinct curricula for different classes.

PSEB Board 2025: Punjab School Education Board has released the subject-wise syllabus for classes 1 to 12. The full syllabus for each subject is available for download by students, parents, and guardians via PSEB's official website, pseb.ac.in. Subject-wise syllabuses for classes 1 through 4 as well as classes 6 and 7 collectively have been announced by the Board. Subject-wise syllabuses for Classes 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 are published separately. English Practical (worksheets, audios, and directions) has also been made available on the PSEB website. How To Download The PSEB 2025 Syllabus Candidates can follow the instructions below to download the subject-by-subject curriculum. Go to pseb.ac.in, the PSEB's official website.

Select the syllabus link from the homepage.

Candidates must click on the syllabus 2025–26 link on the new website that appears.

To view the syllabus, click on the class and the subject.

Candidates can review the curriculum in a new PDF file that opens.

Save a hard copy of the file in case you need it later.

PSEB class-wise syllabus 2025 The syllabus was released in an organized fashion. The Board reports that the syllabi for Classes 6 and 7, as well as Classes 1 through 4, have been posted as grouped papers. In the meanwhile, Classes 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 have their own syllabi. Clear and convenient access to class-specific academic content is guaranteed by this format. PSEB 12th Board Exams 2026: Marking scheme, subjects According to the Punjab Board, pupils must take the PSEB Class 12th board exams in 2026 for seven subjects. Candidates must receive a minimum of 33% in theory and practical scores, as well as 33% overall. Computer science will be required of all students. According to PSEB, students who completed Class 10 from a different board can choose to study Punjabi history and culture instead of the required general Punjabi course. These pupils must provide documentation that they did not study Punjabi in Class 10.

The compulsory subjects in Punjab Board Class 12 are given below. Subject (Subject Code) Theory Practical Project work / Internal Assessment Total Marks General English (001) 80 — 20 100 General Punjabi (002) or Punjab History and Culture (003) 80 — 20 100 Environmental Education (139) 40 — 10 50 Computer Science (146) 50 45 05 100 PSEB New Syllabus: Extra Useful Materials in English Supporting English practical materials have also been supplied by the Board. These resources include worksheets, audio files, and directions. They are intended to assist students in improving their communication and listening skills in order to prepare for the board test, particularly those in senior classes. For the most recent information, the Board advises interested parties to frequently check the official website. You can download the guided worksheets and recorded audio that make up the practical English components. The purpose of these resources is to help students improve their communication and understanding abilities.