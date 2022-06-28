Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2022 (Declared): Know PSEB 12th Results Passing Marks Required Here

PSEB Punjab Class 12 Result 2022 (Declared): Putting an end to the agonizing wait, the Punjab Board 12th Result 2022 has been declared today afternoon. The PSEB - Punjab School Examination Board announced the Punjab Board Class 12 Results 2022 for Senior Secondary Class students today at 3 PM. After being postponed yesterday - 27th June due to administrative reasons, the PSEB Class 12 Results 2022 was announced today afternoon in a brief press meeting which was held at 3 PM in the afternoon. The press meet which was addressed by Punjab Board Chairman Yog Raj Sharma, saw formal declaration of Punjab Class 12 Results 2022 along with announcement of pass percentage and other highlights for PSEB Result 2022. Now, students can head over to the PSEB 12th Result 2022 website - pseb.ac.in to check and access their individual result scorecards online. Alternatively, Punjab 12th Result 2022 has also been made available to the students via the link placed below:

Check Punjab 12th Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

PSEB 12th Result Passing Marks Required by Students

With the PSEB 12th Result 2022 declared, it is also important for students to know and be aware of the passing marks that are required to clear the Senior Secondary Exam 2022. Students should note that prior to the examination, Punjab Board had released a detailed exam pattern and marking scheme for the Punjab Class 12 Result 2022. As per the scheme, only those candidates who have scored 33% marks in each subject will be considered as passed in the PSEB 12th Result 2022. Therefore, students need to score minimum 33% marks in each subject as well as 33% marks in aggregate to be declared as passed in PSEB Punjab Class 12 Results 2022.

Punjab Class 12 Result 2022 Marksheets To be Available Soon

With the declaration of Punjab Class 12 Result 2022 done now, students will soon receive the individual marksheets soon. PSEB 12th Class Result 2022 has been declared online and made available to the students in the form of digital scorecards that can be accessed and downloaded from pseb.ac.in. The Punjab 12th Class Result marksheet available through the website is provisional in nature and soon the original marksheet along with the passing certificate will be made available to the students through their respective schools. After declaration of PSEB Results, students need to contact their respective schools to get the Punjab 12th Result 2022 original marksheet.

