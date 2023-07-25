  1. Home
Puducherry Govt. Announces 10% Quota for School Students in Medical Admissions

The Puducherry government has announced a 10% horizontal reservation for government school students for admission to undergraduate medical courses in the Union Territory. The move was decided in a cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of N Rangasamy.

Updated: Jul 25, 2023 12:18 IST
Puducherry Govt. Medical Quota: As per the media reports, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has proclaimed reservations for school students. He has announced to provide 10% horizontal reservation to government school students for admission to undergraduate medical courses in the Union Territory.

The move was decided in a cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of N Rangasamy. He further stated that formal approval of the Lieutenant Governor is required in this matter. There have been demands from various quarters that the government introduces a 10% horizontal reservation in medical education for the benefit of the students passing out of government schools.

The AIADMK had presented a memorandum to the chief minister recently seeking the horizontal reservation for the benefit of students in rural areas and also from the poorer sections of society.

Pondicherry PG Admission 2023

Meanwhile, Pondicherry University will soon begin the application process for admission to the postgraduate degree and diploma programmes for 2023-24. According to the official notification released by the university, online applications will be invited for candidates who have appeared for the CUET PG 2023 exams to the postgraduate and PG diploma programmes. Candidates who have cleared the CUET entrance exams are eligible to apply for admission.

However, the authorities have already begun the application process for 5-Year Integrated P.G. Admissions based on CUET( UG ) - 2023 score. The last date to apply is July 27, 2023. On the other hand, Ph.D. applications have been closed now. No further extensions may be given.

