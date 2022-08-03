Pune University Result 2022 Announced, Check SPPU Entrance Exam Result at campus.unipune.ac.in

Pune University Result 2022: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has announced the Pune University 2022 result for the undergraduate courses in online mode today. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the SPPU entrance exam on the official website - campus.unipune.ac.in. They need to use their name, application ID and programme name in the login window to check Pune University result 2022.

After the declaration of SPPU result 2022, the university will release the Pune University merit list for UG, PG and integrated PG courses based on the different programmes offered. Pune University will release the OEE merit list 2022 in the online mode. The merit list of Pune University will include the minimum marks secured by candidates.

How to Check Pune University Result 2022?

The Pune University result can be checked with or without the login credentials in the Campus Common Entrance Platform. They need to go to the official website of SPPU Campus Common Entrance Platform and click on the OEE UG Entrance result 2022. On the new page, candidates can check the SPPU result either through course name, user name or application ID. Now select the mode to check the result. The Pune University results will appear on the screen.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on the Pune University Result 2022?

As per the updates, the Pune University 2022 result will include the overall marks of the students, application ID, category, course name, department name, etc. In case of any error, candidates will have to contact the officials for rectification. Once done, they will be able to download the same from the official website.

What After the Announcement of Pune University Result 2022?

After the release of Pune University result 2022, the students who have scored the minimum cutoff marks will be eligible for admission. They will have to make the payment for confirmation of seats. For the offline payment, candidates will have to log in to their One Campus accounts and download the tuition fee challan. Candidates can use different payment modes such as credit, debit card, BHIM App, UPI, and net banking for Pune University online fee payment.