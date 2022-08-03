CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Exam From Tomorrow, Check Paper Pattern & Exam Day Guidelines

CUET UG 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 exam for phase 2 from tomorrow - 4th August. The exam will be concluded on 20th August 2022. The CUET UG second phase will be held for students who have opted for Physics, Chemistry or Biology subjects. NTA will conduct the CUET 2022 entrance exam in two shifts, timings of CUET morning shift is - 9:00 am to 12:15 pm and the afternoon shift will be held from 3 to 6:45 pm. Students appearing for the CUET UG exam for phase 2 can check the exam pattern and guidelines to be followed here.

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Exam Pattern

As per the released exam pattern, the CUET UG 2022 will consist of 140 objective-type questions. The duration of the CUET UG 2022 exam is 3 hours and 15 minutes (195 minutes) for slot 1 and 3 hours and 45 minutes (225 minutes) for slot 2. The entrance exam will be held in 13 languages - Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Check the table below for detailed information -

Sections Total Questions Time Duration Section I: Language Test 50 45 Section II: Domain Specific Subjects 50 (each subject) 45 (each subject) Section III: General Test 75 60

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Exam Day Guidelines

Those appearing for the CUET UG exam must carry their admit card or else they will not be allowed to write the exam.

Candidates will have to show their CUET 2022 hall ticket to invigilators. Their identities and details are expected to be verified by the test centre staff.

Along with the admit card, candidates are also required to carry a Valid Photo ID proof which will be used for the identification process.

Candidates are advised to reach the exam hall within the specified time since the CUET exam will begin at the scheduled time.

Candidates will be informed about their seats based on their roll number by the test centre staff.

Candidates will have to follow the safety guidelines, maintain social distancing and complete the COVID-19 protocols at the exam centre.

