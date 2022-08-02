CUET Admit Card 2022: NTA enables Exam City Change Option for Phase 2 Exams, Check Details Here

CUET Admit Card 2022 - Exam City Change Option: NTA has released the CUET 2022 Admit Card for the upcoming national-level university entrance exam. Today morning at 10 AM, the NTA released CUET UG 2022 Admit Cards for the entrance test scheduled to be held on 4th, 5th and 6th August 2022. Along with the release of the CUET Admit Cards 2022, the exam authority has also enabled a special option for candidates to seek changes in the CUET 2022 Exam City allotted to them for Phase 2 Examination. This option has been specially enabled for candidates who have not been allotted the city of first preference as selected by them in the application form. Such candidates can opt for change in exam city option by logging onto the exam portal - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET 2022 Phase 2 Admit Cards Released - Read Official Notice Here

CUET 2022 Exam City Option for Candidates

For now, NTA - National Testing Agency has only released CUET UG 2022 Admit Cards for the first three days of the Phase 2 Exam i.e., 4th, 5th and 6th August 2022. The hall tickets for CUET UG 2022 for exam scheduled on 12th, 13th and 14th August 2022 will be released by the exam authority at a later date. Candidates should note that if they have been issued hall ticket for CUET UG 2022 exam for 4th, 5th or 6th August and have been allotted exam city other than their first preference; they can opt to get the same changed to a later date. Such candidates can make a formal request to NTA from the Candidate Login Portal.

Admit Cards for the exams to be held on 7 onwards will be released on 4 Aug@EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/1r16dq1Ykn — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) August 2, 2022

The notice issued by NTA in this regard reads “such candidates have been given a choice to either avail the examination facility at the different City allotted now or exercise the option to appear in the earlier City at a later date i.e., after 10 August 2022." Candidates opting for exam city change are advised to make a formal request for the same to NTA prior to downloading the hall ticket issued now. They will be issued a revised CUET 2022 admit card at a later date. After making the formal request for change of exam city for CUET Phase 2 Exam, candidates are advised to stay tuned to official websites cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in to get latest news and updates about release date of the admit cards.

