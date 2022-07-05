PSEB 10th Results 2022 (Declared): Know When Where and How to Check Punjab class 10 Results

Punjab Board 10th Result 2022: PSEB 10th Pass Percentage

As per the data shared by the officials, close to 312 students have been placed in the Merit List. First rank was secured by Nancy Rani with 99.08%. The lowest on the merit list of 96.77%.

PSEB 10th Result 2022: Girls outshine Boys Number of Regular Girls 1,41,528 Overall pass percentage of regular girls 99.34 Total number of regular boys 1,70,005 Total number of regular boys pass 1,68,022

Updated as on July 5, 2022 @ 12:36 PM

Punjab Board has announced the PSEB 10th Results 2022. According to the information provided, the board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 97.94%. Approximately 3.11 Lakh students appeared for the exams. Check complete statistics below.

PSEB 10th Result 2022 - Statistical Highlights Number of total students 3,23,361 Number of regular students 3,11,545 Number of students pass 3,16,699 Overall pass percentage 97.94%

Updated as on July 5, 2022 @ 12:32 PM

Punjab Secondary Education Board has officially announced the PSEB 10th Results 2022. The state has recorded an overall pass percentage of 97.94%. The results were announced in an official press conference conducted at 12:15 PM. Candidates must note that the link to check the results will be made live tomorrow - July 6, 2022 at pseb.ac.in.

Updated as on July 5, 2022 @ 12:30 PM

Punjab Board will be announcing the Class 10 Board Examination Results today. Students who have appeared for the PSEB Class 10 Term 2 examinations can check the their Term 1 and 2 aggregate results through the link available on the official website. The board officials will first announce the results in an official press conference after which the link will be made available on the official website.

Updated as on July 5, 2022 @ 11:06 AM

Punjab Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the Class 10 Results 2022 today. The Results will be made available on the official website of the board. Candidates who have taken the exams will be able to check the board examination results through the link available on the website.

Candidates can check the PSEB 10th results 2022 by entering the class 10 Eoll Number in the link provided. Students must also note that a direct link for them to check the results will be available here as and when the board announces the Matrix results.

It must be noted that the board officials will first announce the results in an official press conference following which the link for them to check the results will be made available on the website - pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th Results 2022 Direct link soon

Where to check PSEB 10th Results 2022

As mentioned above, PSEB 10th Results 2022 will be made available on the official website pseb.ac.in. Students can also visit this page to check their PSEB Matric Results 2022.

Also Read: Get Live Updates of PSEB 10th Results Here

When to check PSEB 10th Results 2022

PSEB 10the Results 2022 will be announced in the afternoon session by officials. Board officials will announce the results online shortly after which students can visit the official website.

How to check PSEB 10th Results 2022

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the PSEB 10th Results 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab Board

Step 2: Click on the punjab 10th result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the PSEB 10th Registration number in the link provided

Step 4: The Punjab Matric result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the PSEB 10th Result for further reference

