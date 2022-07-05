PSEB 10th Result 2022 (Declared) Live: Punjab Board Class 10 Result Announced at pseb.ac.in

05 Jul 12:48 PM PSEB 10th Result Link To Be Available Tomorrow Going as per reports, the board has announced the class 10th result of Punjab board, however, the result link will be activated tomorrow at 10 AM.

05 Jul 12:47 PM Toppers List of PSEB 10th Result 2022 PSEB 10th Toppers List 2022 Rank Name Marks 1st Rank Nancy Rani (Firozpur) 644/650 2nd Rank Dilpreet Kaur (Sangrur) 644/650 3rd Rank Komalpreet (Sangrur) 642/650

05 Jul 12:43 PM Check Evaluation Criteria for PSEB Class 10th Final Result As per the PSEB Result Class 10 Evaluation Criteria, 40% weightage has been given to Term 1 and 40% weightage has been given to Term 2. The remaining 20% is based on CCA/INA. This is how the PSEB Class 10 result has been prepared this year.

05 Jul 12:42 PM Gurdaspur best performing district in PSEB 10th result As per updates, Gurdaspur district is on top followed by Pathankot whereas Firozpur has recorded the lowest pass percentage in PSEB 10th result, this year.

05 Jul 12:39 PM Nancy Rani Tops in Punjab 10th Result 2022 The Punjab board 10th result 2022 has been announced. The first rank is secured by Nancy Rani from Ferozpur. She has secured 99.08%.

05 Jul 12:35 PM 312 Students in PSEB Class 10th Merit List As many as 312 students have secured top ranks. The lowest marks obtained by students in the merit list is 96.77%.

05 Jul 12:34 PM Girls Outshine Boys in PSEB 10th Result 2022 PSEB 10th Result 2022: Girls outshine Boys Number of Regular Girls 1,41,528 Overall pass percentage of regular girls 99.34 Total number of regular boys 1,70,005 Total number of regular boys pass 1,68,022

05 Jul 12:31 PM Punjab Board 10th Result 2022 Statistics PSEB 10th Result 2022 - Statistical Highlights Number of total students 3,23,361 Number of regular students 3,11,545 Number of students pass 3,16,699 Overall pass percentage 97.94%

05 Jul 12:30 PM 97.94 percent students pass in PSEB 10th Result 2022 As per the recent updates, 97.94% students have pass in class 10th Punjab Board this year.

05 Jul 12:23 PM PSEB 10th Result 2022 pseb.ac.in Official Website Updated The board has updated the official website of Punjab Board - pseb.ac.in. Check the image below -

05 Jul 12:02 PM Alternative Ways To Check Punjab Board 10th Result 2022? After the announcement of PSEB class 10th results, students will be able to check the same on the official website - pseb.ac.in by using their roll number, they can also check and download PSEB 10th result 2022 name wise. The board will also provide the facility to check the Punjab 10th result through SMS. Also Read: PSEB Class 10th Result 2022: Get List of Websites To Check Punjab Board 10th Result Direct Link Here

05 Jul 11:49 AM When PSEB 10th Result 2022 Announced? Punjab School Education Board will declare the PSEB 10th result 2022 term 2 today, on 5th June. PSEB 10th result will be announced around 12.30 PM. Chairman Yog Raj Sharma will announce the Class 10 result via press conference from the board office.

05 Jul 11:33 AM Girls and Boys Pass Percentage in PSEB 10th Result Years Girls’ Pass Percentage Boys’ Pass Percentage 2021 - - 2020 - - 2019 90.63 81.3 2018 95.34 90 2017 63.97 52.35

05 Jul 11:20 AM PSEB 10th result 2022 passing marks criteria Students have to obtain at least 20% marks in both practical exams and theory to pass the Punjab class 10 board examination. This year, the academic calendar was divided into two parts, along with the syllabus. So, the overall score will be calculated on the basis of the average of the two terms.

05 Jul 10:59 AM PSEB 10th Board Exam 2022 Term 2 Exam Dates The PSEB Punjab 10th board exams were conducted in two terms. The Punjab Board term 2 exam was held between 29th April and 19th May. Around 3.25 lakh students appeared in class 10 board exams this year.

05 Jul 10:53 AM PSEB 10th result 2022 merit list The board is expected to release the merit list along with the PSEB Class 10 result 2022. The merit list will be released online at pseb.ac.in. The Punjab board Class 10 result 2022 toppers list will have toppers name, score, and other details.

05 Jul 10:44 AM What if PSEB class 10th result official website crashes? In case, the official website crashes, students will have the option to check their Punjab Board class 10th result via SMS. For that, students will have to type PB10 <roll number> and send to 56767650.

05 Jul 10:41 AM PSEB 10th Result Login Window The Punjab class 10th login window to check the result will look like the image provided below -

05 Jul 10:25 AM When and where to check Punjab board 10th result? The PSEB 10th result will be announced today in a press conference along with name of toppers, top performing districts, as well as merit list, will be released. However, as per past trends, students will only be able to check their result at pseb.ac.in on 6th July. Also Read: PSEB 10th Results 2022: Know When Where and How to Check Punjab class 10 Results

05 Jul 10:17 AM Login Credentials required to check Punjab Class 10th Result 2022 PSEB 10th result 2022 will be announced at 12:15 PM today. The students need to use their log-in credentials- roll number to download Punjab Board Class 10 scorecard.

05 Jul 10:14 AM Minimum passing marks in PSEB 10th result 2022 Students will be required to secure at least 33% marks to qualify the Punjab board Class 10th result 2022. Students who score below 33% will be declared fail in PSEB matric result 2022, they can appear in the supplementary exams though.

05 Jul 09:44 AM How many students appeared in Punjab board class 10th exam? Around 3.25 lakh students appeared in the PSEB class 10th term 2 exam. The board conducted the term 2 exam from 29th April to 19th May 2022.

05 Jul 09:10 AM When is the PSEB 10th Result 2022 Expected to be declared? Going by the board trend of declaring the results in the afternoon session, it is expected that the results will be announced in an official press conference between 12 to 3 PM.

05 Jul 08:49 AM Where to check PSEB 10th Results 2022 As per the procedure followed by the board, the PSEB 10th Results 2022 will be made available on the official website - pseb.ac.in. The link for students to check the results will be available in the online mode only.

05 Jul 08:29 AM PSEB 10th Results 2022 Likely Today at pseb.ac.in Ppunjab Board officials will be announcing the PSEB 10th Results for Term 2 Examinations on the official website of the board. Although an official confirmation regarding the date and time is not yet available, it is expected that the results will be made live today in the afternoon session.

05 Jul 07:24 AM PSEB 10th Result 2022 - Latest Update

05 Jul 07:09 AM PSEB 10th Class Result To Be Announced in press conference The PSEB class 10th will be announced in press conference Class 10th results data like pass percentage, toppers' names will also be announced.

05 Jul 06:57 AM PSEB 10th Result 2022 Today The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will release the PSEB class 10th result 2022 today on 5th July 2022. Students will be able to check and download the PSEB 10th result marksheet at the official website - pseb.ac.in.

04 Jul 08:12 PM Punjab Board 10th result 2022 Tomorrow at 3 pm Finally, the board will PSEB 10th result 2022 will be released tomorrow on 5th June 2022 at 3 PM. Chairperson Yog Raj Sharma will announce the Class 10 result via press conference from the board office.

04 Jul 07:57 PM How To check PSEB 10th result 2022 PSEB via SMS? As per updates, it is expected that Punjab class 10th result 2022 will also be available through SMS. To do so, students will have to follow the steps - Step 1 - Go to the messaging app.

Step 2 - Type an SMS in the format - PB10 <Roll No>.

Step 3 - Send to 5676750.

04 Jul 07:19 PM When PSEB class 10th result will be declared? As per the reports, the PSEB class 10th result will be released on pseb.ac.in tomorrow on 5th July 2022. Students will check class 10 PSEB result 2022 term 2 by using their roll number.

04 Jul 06:59 PM What details will be mentioned on PSEB matric result 2022? Once released, students must go through the Punjab board marksheet. As per past year's details, the PSEB 10th scorecard will likely to have the following details - Name

Roll number

Registration number

Date of birth

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Name of the school

Qualifying status

Subjects

Marks obtained

Passing marks

04 Jul 06:40 PM How To Check Punjab 10th Result 2022? To check PSEB 10th result 2022, students will have to go to the official website and use the login credentials. Go through the video to know the complete details -

04 Jul 06:16 PM PSEB Class 10th Result 2022 Marksheet The online marksheet of class 10th Punjab board will be provisional in nature. Students will have to collect the original PSEB 10th marksheet from their respective schools. Check the image of marksheet provided below -

04 Jul 05:57 PM How To Download PSEB Class 10 Result 2022 Scorecard? Students can go through the steps to know how to download Punjab 10th result here - Step 1 - Go to the official website of Punjab Board - pseb.ac.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the PSEB 10th result 2022 link.

Step 3 - Enter the login credentials - roll number and date of birth.

Step 4 - PSEB 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5 - Now, download the PSEB 10th score card.

04 Jul 05:37 PM Is 10th PSEB result declared 2022 term 2? No, the term 2 PSEB 10th result has not been announced yet. Students will check class 10 PSEB result 2022 term 2 by using their roll number. Also Read: PSEB 10th Result 2022 Date: Punjab Board Class 10 Results to be Declared Tomorrow at pseb.ac.in

04 Jul 05:17 PM PSEB 10th Result Login Window Students will have to use their roll number in the login window to check the Punjab class 10th result 2022. Check the image of login window below -

04 Jul 04:59 PM PSEB Class 10th Tomorrow, Result Link to be Actiavted Next Day Punjab board 10th results 2022 are announced by the Punjab Board in press meet. The board will also release the PSEB 10 result overall pass percentage, toppers list and other important information. Following this, the individual Punjab 10th result scorecards are made available to the students, on the next day, via the official website - pseb.ac.in.

04 Jul 04:41 PM What is the passing marks for Punjab board 10th result 2022? As per the updates and officials, to pass in PSEB 10th result, student must secure a minimum of 33 marks in each subject. Also, the qualifying marks for Punjabi/Punjab History and Culture are 25.

04 Jul 04:19 PM PSEB 10th Result 2022 at pseb.ac.in Tomorrow PSEB Results 2022 are announced by the Punjab Board. As per the past trends, the Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) declares the Punjab Matric results 2022 in a press meet from its Mohali office. Later the PSEB 10th result link is activated on the official website - pseb.ac.in. Check the image of official website below -

04 Jul 03:54 PM What Login Credentials are required to check PSEB Class 10 result 2022? The PSEB class 10 term 2 results will be announced tomorrow. Students will be required to enter the following credentials to check Punjab 10th result 2022 - Roll number

Student's name

04 Jul 03:34 PM Where To Check PSEB 10th Result 2022? Once announced, students can check their Punjab Board 10th result on the official website. They can check and download their PSEB 10th result at pseb.ac.in and ssapunjab.org.

04 Jul 03:34 PM Check Latest Update on Punjab Class 10th Result 2022 It is expected that Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) 10th result 2022 term 2 will be announced tomorrow. Check more details in the video provided below -