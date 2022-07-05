PSEB Class 10th Result 2022 (Released): Get List of Websites To Check Punjab Board 10th Result Direct Link Here

PSEB Class 10th Result 2022 Announced, 97.94% students pass

Punjab Board 10th result 2022 has been declared. As per the recent updates, 97.94% students have pass in class 10th Punjab Board this year. As many as 312 students have secured top ranks. The lowest marks obtained by students in the merit list is 96.77%. The PSEB Class 10th result link will be activated tomorrow at 10 AM. Students can visit the official website to check the PSEB 10th result.

Updated as on 5th July at 12.51 PM

PSEB Class 10th Result 2022, Punjab Board 10th Result Link: As per the recent updates, Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare Punjab Class 10 result today in online mode. Students who have appeared for Class 10 board examinations can check the PSEB Class 10th result 2022 on the official website - pseb.ac.in. To check their class 10th result, students will have to use their roll number and name. As per reports, students will also be able to check their PSEB class 10th result via SMS.

The online PSEB result 2022 Class 10th will be provisional in nature. This year around 3.5 lakh students have appeared Class 10th board examination in the state. Students need to score at least 33 percent to pass the class 10 board examination. This year, the academic calendar was divided into two parts, along with the syllabus. So, the overall score will be calculated on the basis of the average of the two terms. In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the PSEB was 99.93 per cent where girls scored more than boys.

Where To Check PSEB Class 10th Result 2022?

As per the updates, after the announcement of Punjab class 10th results, students will be able to check the same on the official website - pseb.ac.in by using their roll number, they can also check and download PSEB 10th result 2022 name wise. The board will also provide the facility to check the Punjab 10th result through SMS. Go through the detailed steps provided below -

Check Latest Updates on PSEB Class 10th Result 2022 Here

How To Check PSEB Class 10th Result 2022 by using Roll Number or Name-wise?

To check and download the Punjab 10th result, students must visit the official website - pseb.ac.in. They need to enter their roll number and other details in the login window and click on the submit button. The online final Punjab Board 10th result PSEB will appear on the screen. Also, download and save the PSEB Board 10th result 2022.

Students will also be able to check their Punjab 10th results by using their names. On the homepage, they need to click on the result link and enter the student's name in the space provided. Now submit the same, and a list of students with similar names will appear on the screen. Also, to find the roll number, students need to search with the parent’s name and click on the submit button. PSEB class 10th term 2 result 2022 name-wise will be displayed on the screen.

How To Check PSEB Class 10th Result Via SMS?

There are chances that the official website might not work, in that case, students can also check their PSEB 10th final result 2022 via SMS. They need to follow the below-prescribed format to get their PSEB class 10th result via SMS. The same will be sent on the same number in a short time.

Step 1 - Go to the Message App in mobile phone.

Step 2 - Type a SMS in the format: PB10 <Roll No>.

Step 3 - Send this SMS to 5676750.

