Punjab Board Class 5, 8 Date Sheet 2023 Releases at pseb.ac.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

    Updated: Jan 25, 2023 17:07 IST
    Punjab Class 5,8 Date Sheet 2023: As per the latest updates, Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the subject-wise date sheet for Class 5th and 8th board exams 2023. Students can check out the Punjab board class 5,8 exam dates on the official website i.e. pseb.ac.in. They must start preparing for the upcoming exams starting from February 25, 2023.

    Although the authorities had earlier released the dates of the forthcoming Punjab board class 5,8 exams, now the subjects along with the date have been made live at pseb.ac.in. As per the schedule, class 5th board exams will start on February 27 and continue till March 6, 2023. Whereas, class 8th exams will commence on February 25 and conclude on March 21, 2023. Students can download the subject-wise class 5th and 8th date sheet below.

    Punjab Board Class 5th Date Sheet

    Exam Date

    Subject

    February 27, 2023

    English

    February 28, 2023

    Welcome Life

    March 2, 2023

    Mathematics

    March 3, 2023

    First Language: Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu

    March 4, 2023

    Environmental Studies

    March 6, 2023

    Second Language: Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu

    Punjab Board Class 8th Date Sheet

    Exam Date

    Subject

    February 25, 2023

    Social Science

    February 27, 2023

    English

    February 28, 2023

    First Language: Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu Science

    March 1, 2023

    Welcome Life

    March 2, 2023

    Science

    March 3, 2023

    Computer Science

    March 4, 2023

    Second Language: Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu

    March 6, 2023

    Mathematics

    March 20, 2023

    Health and Physical Education

    March 21, 2023

    Elective Subjects: Agriculture, Dance, Geometric Drawing & Painting, Home Science, Music (Vaadan), Music (Gayan), Electrical & Radio Work, Sanskrit, Urdu Elective

    Vocational Subjects: Simple Home Appliances, Wiring Repairs & Maintenance, Repair and Maintenance of the Transistor

    Punjab Board Class 5, 8 Date Sheet PDF- Click Here

    How to Download Punjab Board Class 5, 8 Date Sheet?

    The Punjab Board Class 5, 8 date sheet has been released on the official website i.e. Students can download the date sheet PDF from the above-mentioned link or from the official website by following these steps-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. pseb.ac.in
    • Step 2: Now, go to News/Releases section
    • Step 3: Click on Middle Primary Datesheet link
    • Step 4: The Date sheet will appear on the screen
    • Step 5: Download it for future reference

    Punjab Board Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet

    Meanwhile, the Punjab Board has also released the Class 10, 12 date sheets on the official website i.e. pseb.ac.in.As per the schedule, the Class 10 exams will start on March 24, and the Class 12 exams on February 20. The PSEB board will conduct the practical test of all these classes after conducting the written test.

    Also Read: PSEB Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): Download Punjab Board Class 10th, 12th Time Table at pseb.ac.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
