Punjab Board Class 5, 8 Date Sheet 2023 Releases at pseb.ac.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

Punjab Class 5,8 Date Sheet 2023: As per the latest updates, Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the subject-wise date sheet for Class 5th and 8th board exams 2023. Students can check out the Punjab board class 5,8 exam dates on the official website i.e. pseb.ac.in. They must start preparing for the upcoming exams starting from February 25, 2023.

Although the authorities had earlier released the dates of the forthcoming Punjab board class 5,8 exams, now the subjects along with the date have been made live at pseb.ac.in. As per the schedule, class 5th board exams will start on February 27 and continue till March 6, 2023. Whereas, class 8th exams will commence on February 25 and conclude on March 21, 2023. Students can download the subject-wise class 5th and 8th date sheet below.

Punjab Board Class 5th Date Sheet

Exam Date Subject February 27, 2023 English February 28, 2023 Welcome Life March 2, 2023 Mathematics March 3, 2023 First Language: Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu March 4, 2023 Environmental Studies March 6, 2023 Second Language: Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu

Punjab Board Class 8th Date Sheet

Exam Date Subject February 25, 2023 Social Science February 27, 2023 English February 28, 2023 First Language: Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu Science March 1, 2023 Welcome Life March 2, 2023 Science March 3, 2023 Computer Science March 4, 2023 Second Language: Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu March 6, 2023 Mathematics March 20, 2023 Health and Physical Education March 21, 2023 Elective Subjects: Agriculture, Dance, Geometric Drawing & Painting, Home Science, Music (Vaadan), Music (Gayan), Electrical & Radio Work, Sanskrit, Urdu Elective Vocational Subjects: Simple Home Appliances, Wiring Repairs & Maintenance, Repair and Maintenance of the Transistor

Punjab Board Class 5, 8 Date Sheet PDF- Click Here

How to Download Punjab Board Class 5, 8 Date Sheet?

The Punjab Board Class 5, 8 date sheet has been released on the official website i.e. Students can download the date sheet PDF from the above-mentioned link or from the official website by following these steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Now, go to News/Releases section

Step 3: Click on Middle Primary Datesheet link

Step 4: The Date sheet will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it for future reference

Punjab Board Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet

Meanwhile, the Punjab Board has also released the Class 10, 12 date sheets on the official website i.e. pseb.ac.in.As per the schedule, the Class 10 exams will start on March 24, and the Class 12 exams on February 20. The PSEB board will conduct the practical test of all these classes after conducting the written test.

Also Read: PSEB Date Sheet 2023 (OUT): Download Punjab Board Class 10th, 12th Time Table at pseb.ac.in