Punjab Board Class 5, 8 Date Sheet 2023 Releases at pseb.ac.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

Punjab Class 5,8 Date Sheet 2023: As per the latest updates, Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the subject-wise date sheet for Class 5th and 8th board exams 2023. Students can check out the Punjab board class 5,8 exam dates on the official website i.e. pseb.ac.in. They must start preparing for the upcoming exams starting from February 25, 2023.
Although the authorities had earlier released the dates of the forthcoming Punjab board class 5,8 exams, now the subjects along with the date have been made live at pseb.ac.in. As per the schedule, class 5th board exams will start on February 27 and continue till March 6, 2023. Whereas, class 8th exams will commence on February 25 and conclude on March 21, 2023. Students can download the subject-wise class 5th and 8th date sheet below.
Punjab Board Class 5th Date Sheet
|
Exam Date
|
Subject
|
February 27, 2023
|
English
|
February 28, 2023
|
Welcome Life
|
March 2, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
March 3, 2023
|
First Language: Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu
|
March 4, 2023
|
Environmental Studies
|
March 6, 2023
|
Second Language: Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu
Punjab Board Class 8th Date Sheet
|
Exam Date
|
Subject
|
February 25, 2023
|
Social Science
|
February 27, 2023
|
English
|
February 28, 2023
|
First Language: Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu Science
|
March 1, 2023
|
Welcome Life
|
March 2, 2023
|
Science
|
March 3, 2023
|
Computer Science
|
March 4, 2023
|
Second Language: Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu
|
March 6, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
March 20, 2023
|
Health and Physical Education
|
March 21, 2023
|
Elective Subjects: Agriculture, Dance, Geometric Drawing & Painting, Home Science, Music (Vaadan), Music (Gayan), Electrical & Radio Work, Sanskrit, Urdu Elective
Vocational Subjects: Simple Home Appliances, Wiring Repairs & Maintenance, Repair and Maintenance of the Transistor
Punjab Board Class 5, 8 Date Sheet PDF- Click Here
How to Download Punjab Board Class 5, 8 Date Sheet?
The Punjab Board Class 5, 8 date sheet has been released on the official website i.e. Students can download the date sheet PDF from the above-mentioned link or from the official website by following these steps-
- Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. pseb.ac.in
- Step 2: Now, go to News/Releases section
- Step 3: Click on Middle Primary Datesheet link
- Step 4: The Date sheet will appear on the screen
- Step 5: Download it for future reference
Punjab Board Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet
Meanwhile, the Punjab Board has also released the Class 10, 12 date sheets on the official website i.e. pseb.ac.in.As per the schedule, the Class 10 exams will start on March 24, and the Class 12 exams on February 20. The PSEB board will conduct the practical test of all these classes after conducting the written test.
