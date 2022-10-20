Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Provisional Merit List Today at bfuhs.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Provisional Merit List: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences will be releasing the NEET UG 2022 Provisional Merit List today. Candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2022 Entrance Examinations and have applied for admission to the medical courses offered in Punjab can visit the official website of the university to check the provisional merit list.

According to the schedule issued for the NEET UG 2022 Admissions, the last date for the submission of the objections against the provisional merit list is October 21, 2022. The objections are to be submitted only by the candidates along with relevant documents in the admission branch of BFUHS, Faridkot.

The Punjab NEET UG 2022 Final Merit List will be released on the official website on October 22, 2022. After the release of the final provisional merit list, the institute will begin the choice-filling procedure for the Round 1 counselling.

How to download Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Provisional Merit List

The Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Provisional Merit List will be available on the official website of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences. To check the Provisional Merit List for Punjab NEET UG 2022 Candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the registration credentials. Follow the steps given here to check the Punjab NEET UG 2022 Provisional Merit List.

Step 1: Visit the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences official website

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2022 Provisional Merit List link on the homepage

Step 3: The Provisional Merit List of eligible students will be displayed

Step 4: Download the NEET UG 2022 Provisional Merit List for further reference

