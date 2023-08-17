Punjab NEET UG merit list 2023 releases for round 2 at bfuhs.ac.in, get direct link here

  1. Home
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023: BFUHS has issued the provisional merit list for Punjab NEET round 2 counselling online. Candidates who have registered themselves can check the Punjab NEET merit list at bfuhs.ac.in. Know steps to check here

Updated: Aug 17, 2023 09:50 IST
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot has released round 2 provisional merit list of Punjab NEET UG. Candidates who have registered for counselling can check the Punjab NEET UG merit list 2023 pdf at bfuhs.ac.in. The official merit list reads, “Provisional combined merit list of candidates who have applied/submitted willingness for 2nd Round of MBBS/BDS Counseling under NEET UG-2023.” 

The merit list has been released for the combined merit list for 2nd round NEET UG 2023, Sikh minority, Christian minority and not eligible candidates of Sikh minority. The last date for submission of objections to provisional merit list is from August 26 to 27, 2023. The revised provisional Punjab NEET UG merit list will be released on August 28, 2023.

Combined Merit List for Round 2 NEET UG 2023

List of Sikh Minority Candidates

List of Christian Minority Candidates

List of Not Eligible Candidates of Sikh Minority

Punjab NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Dates 

Candidates can check below the table to know the dates: 

Events 

Dates 

Submission of willingness for 2nd round including NRI candidates will fill/submit the online choices/ preferences of speciality/college

August 17 to 21, 2023

Processing of seat allotment

August 22 to 23, 2023

Provisional Punjab NEET allotment result

August 25, 2023

Last date for submission of objections in seat allotment

August 26 to 27, 2023

Revised provisional seat allotment result

August 28, 2023

Payment of fees

August 29 to September 4, 2023

How to check Punjab NEET UG 2023 Round 2 provisional merit list? 

The provisionally selected candidates will pay the balance amount of fees from August 29 to September 4, 2023. To check the merit list, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bfuhs.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET UG

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Now, scroll and click on Punjab NEET UG 2023 round 2 provisional merit list link

Step 5: A new PDF file will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

What after the release of Punjab NEET UG Merit List 2023? 

As per the official schedule, candidates who will submit willingness for 2nd round including NRI candidates will fill/submit the online choices/ preferences of speciality/college from August 17 to 21, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from August 22 to 23, 2023. The provisional allotment result will be displayed on August 25, 2023. 

