NEET UG Seat Allotment 2023 Result for Round 2 to release on August 18, Check dates here

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the round 2 seat allotment results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG on August 18. Candidates can check the NEET UG seat allotment result online at mcc.nic.in. After the release of NEET allotment list, candidates are required to upload their documents on August 19, 2023.

They also have to report to allotted colleges from August 20 to 28, 2023. As per the schedule released, there will be no tentative seat matrix published for round three. The NEET UG registration for round 3 will commence on August 31 and conclude on September 4 at 12 pm.

NEET Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 2

Candidates can check below the table to know the counselling dates for round 1 of NEET UG:

Events Dates NEET seat allotment result for round 2 August 18, 2023 Processing of NEET UG seat allotment August 16 to 17, 2023 Uploading of documents August 19, 2023 Reporting to allotted colleges August 20 to 28, 2023 Verification of the data of joined candidates August 29 to 30, 2023

How To Check NEET UG Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Round 2?

There will be four rounds of counselling: round 1, round 2, mop-up round and stray vacancy round. Candidates can check the steps to download the round 2 NEET seat allotment result pdf below:

Step 1: Go to official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on UG medical link

Step 3: Click on provisional result round 2 UG

Step 4: The seat allotment list of round 2 of NEET UG counselling will be displayed

Step 5: Download the list for future reference

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3

The NEET registration for round 3 will commence from August 31, 2023. The payment facility will begin at the same time and end on September 4, 2023. The choice filling window for round three will be activated from September 1. The processing of NEET UG seat allotment will take place from September 6 to 7, 2023 and results will be announced on September 8. Candidates will have to upload their documents on the MCC portal on September 9. Candidates will have time to report to allotted colleges from September 10 to 18, 2023.

