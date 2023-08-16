  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NEET SS 2023 Registration Window Closes Today, Apply Through Direct Link Here

NEET SS 2023 Registration Window Closes Today, Apply Through Direct Link Here

The NEET SS 2023 online application window will close today, August 16, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the NEET SS 2023 entrance exams can complete the registration and application window through the link available here. 

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 16, 2023 10:22 IST
NEET SS 2023 application window closes today
NEET SS 2023 application window closes today

NEET SS 2023 Applications: The National Board of Examination will close the NEET SS 2023 application window today, August 16, 2023. Candidates interested in appearing for the NEET SS 2023 entrance exam scheduled for September 9 and 10, 2023 can visit the official website of NBE and submit their applications. 

NEET SS 2023 is conducted for admission to DM and MCh programmes offered in medical colleges. Candidates will be required to register through the link given on the official website following which they can fill out and submit the online application form and submit the application fee. 

NEET SS 2023 application link is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Eligible candidates can also apply for the NEET SS 2023 exam through the link available here. 

NEET SS 2023 Schedule

The NEET SS 2023 application schedule is given below.

Particulars

Date

Online application submission

August 16, 2023

Edit window

August 19 to 21, 2023

Final edit window to rectify deficient/incorrect images

August 26 to 28, 2023

Issue of admit card

September 4, 2023

Examination date

September 9 and 10, 2023

Shortly after the NEET SS 2023 application window closes, candidates will be provided with the window to edit the details mentioned in the online application. Candidates make necessary changes in the application form from August 19 to 21, 2023. A final edit window for students to rectify incorrect images of photographs, signatures, and thumb impressions will be available from August 26 to 28, 2023. 

How to Apply for NEET SS 2023 

The NEET SS 2023 online application window is open until 11:55 PM today August 16, 2023. Candidates yet to submit their applications can follow the steps provided below and submit their applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE

Step 2: Click on the NEET SS 2023 application link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials and complete the online application form

Step 4: Upload all documents in the size specified

Step 5: Submit the NEET SS application fee

Step 6: Save the application and submit

Also Read: UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Starts for Round 2, Know How to Register Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023