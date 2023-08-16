NEET SS 2023 Registration Window Closes Today, Apply Through Direct Link Here

NEET SS 2023 Applications: The National Board of Examination will close the NEET SS 2023 application window today, August 16, 2023. Candidates interested in appearing for the NEET SS 2023 entrance exam scheduled for September 9 and 10, 2023 can visit the official website of NBE and submit their applications.

NEET SS 2023 is conducted for admission to DM and MCh programmes offered in medical colleges. Candidates will be required to register through the link given on the official website following which they can fill out and submit the online application form and submit the application fee.

NEET SS 2023 application link is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Eligible candidates can also apply for the NEET SS 2023 exam through the link available here.

NEET SS 2023 Schedule

The NEET SS 2023 application schedule is given below.

Particulars Date Online application submission August 16, 2023 Edit window August 19 to 21, 2023 Final edit window to rectify deficient/incorrect images August 26 to 28, 2023 Issue of admit card September 4, 2023 Examination date September 9 and 10, 2023

Shortly after the NEET SS 2023 application window closes, candidates will be provided with the window to edit the details mentioned in the online application. Candidates make necessary changes in the application form from August 19 to 21, 2023. A final edit window for students to rectify incorrect images of photographs, signatures, and thumb impressions will be available from August 26 to 28, 2023.

How to Apply for NEET SS 2023

The NEET SS 2023 online application window is open until 11:55 PM today August 16, 2023. Candidates yet to submit their applications can follow the steps provided below and submit their applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE

Step 2: Click on the NEET SS 2023 application link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials and complete the online application form

Step 4: Upload all documents in the size specified

Step 5: Submit the NEET SS application fee

Step 6: Save the application and submit

Also Read: UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Starts for Round 2, Know How to Register Here