Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023: Stray Vacancy Merit List Today at bfuhs.ac.in

Punjab NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) is going to release the stray vacancy round merit list today: September 27, 2023. Candidates can check the results on the official website: bfuhs.ac.in. The merit list will be released for candidates who submitted online choices for college and course preferences.

According to the official schedule, the processing of seat allotment will be done today. Punjab NEET UG Stray Vacancy seat allotment result will be declared by September 29, 2023. The provisionally selected candidates will pay the six-month fee after deducting the amount of the security deposit and report to the respective college by September 30, 2023.

Punjab NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Schedule

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events Dates Display of Punjab NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy merit list Up to September 27, 2023 Processing of seat allotment September 27, 2023 Declaration of seat allotment By September 29, 2023 Payment of fees and reporting at allotted college By September 30, 2023

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps to Download Merit List

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bfuhs.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Punjab NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy merit list link

Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Press Ctrl+F to search for name

Step 5: View results and download PDF

Documents Required for Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

NEET 2023 admit card

NEET 2023 scorecard

Pass certificate of Class 10 and 12

Class 10, 12 Mark Sheet

DOB Proof

Printout of Online application/registration form

Character certificate

Domicile certificate

Also Read: Karnataka Bandh: Schools, Colleges Likely to Remain Closed on Sept 29; Check Updates Here