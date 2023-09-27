Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023: Stray Vacancy Merit List Today at bfuhs.ac.in

  1. Home
Punjab NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Merit List releases today: September 27, 2023. Candidates can download the pdf on the official website: bfuhs.ac.in.

Updated: Sep 27, 2023 12:15 IST
Punjab NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) is going to release the stray vacancy round merit list today: September 27, 2023. Candidates can check the results on the official website: bfuhs.ac.in. The merit list will be released for candidates who submitted online choices for college and course preferences. 

According to the official schedule, the processing of seat allotment will be done today. Punjab NEET UG Stray Vacancy seat allotment result will be declared by September 29, 2023. The provisionally selected candidates will pay the six-month fee after deducting the amount of the security deposit and report to the respective college by September 30, 2023. 

Punjab NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Schedule

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events

Dates

Display of Punjab NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy merit list

Up to September 27, 2023 

Processing of seat allotment

September 27, 2023 

Declaration of seat allotment

By September 29, 2023

Payment of fees and reporting at allotted college

By September 30, 2023

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps to Download Merit List

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bfuhs.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Punjab NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy merit list link

Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Press Ctrl+F to search for name

Step 5: View results and download PDF

Documents Required for Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

  • NEET 2023 admit card
  • NEET 2023 scorecard
  • Pass certificate of Class 10 and 12
  • Class 10, 12 Mark Sheet
  • DOB Proof
  • Printout of Online application/registration form
  • Character certificate
  • Domicile certificate

