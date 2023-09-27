Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023: Stray Vacancy Merit List Today at bfuhs.ac.in

Punjab NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) is going to release the stray vacancy round merit list today: September 27, 2023. Candidates can check the results on the official website: bfuhs.ac.in. The merit list will be released for candidates who submitted online choices for college and course preferences.
According to the official schedule, the processing of seat allotment will be done today. Punjab NEET UG Stray Vacancy seat allotment result will be declared by September 29, 2023. The provisionally selected candidates will pay the six-month fee after deducting the amount of the security deposit and report to the respective college by September 30, 2023.
Punjab NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Schedule
Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Display of Punjab NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy merit list
|
Up to September 27, 2023
|
Processing of seat allotment
|
September 27, 2023
|
Declaration of seat allotment
|
By September 29, 2023
|
Payment of fees and reporting at allotted college
|
By September 30, 2023
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps to Download Merit List
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access:
Step 1: Visit the official website: bfuhs.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on Punjab NEET UG 2023 stray vacancy merit list link
Step 3: A PDF will appear on the screen
Step 4: Press Ctrl+F to search for name
Step 5: View results and download PDF
Documents Required for Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
- NEET 2023 admit card
- NEET 2023 scorecard
- Pass certificate of Class 10 and 12
- Class 10, 12 Mark Sheet
- DOB Proof
- Printout of Online application/registration form
- Character certificate
- Domicile certificate
