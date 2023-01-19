Punjab to Become a Leading State in Education Sector Vouches CM Bhagwant Mann

Upliftment of Government Schools: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said that the government aimed to fulfill its promises of providing quality education to the people of Punjab. Taking to Twitter, he added that the Punjab government has started working on the face-lifting of the school buildings. The government's first priority is to make Punjab a leading state in the education sector.

However, he shared several pictures of the school buildings showing the before and after the condition of the school on his Twitter account.

We are striving to fulfil our promise to provide quality education to the people of Punjab. The work of face-lifting the school buildings has been started. Our first priority is to bring change in education to make Punjab a leading state in the country.



Well done @harjotbains pic.twitter.com/ydGPOeJYGP — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) January 18, 2023

Earlier Punjab Education Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, took to his social media and shared pictures of the ongoing progress of the transformation of the government schools that was promised to the people of Punjab by Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

You will be happy to see the ongoing progress of the transformation of Govt. Schools as promised to Punjab by @ArvindKejriwal ji under the visionary and motivational leadership of my CM @BhagwantMann ji. pic.twitter.com/Ik4Qv1M63H — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) January 18, 2023