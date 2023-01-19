    Punjab to Become a Leading State in Education Sector Vouches CM Bhagwant Mann

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said that the government is taking steps to fulfill its promises of providing quality education to the people of Punjab. Read more details given here.

    Updated: Jan 19, 2023 15:20 IST
    Upliftment of Government Schools: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said that the government aimed to fulfill its promises of providing quality education to the people of Punjab. Taking to Twitter, he added that the Punjab government has started working on the face-lifting of the school buildings. The government's first priority is to make Punjab a leading state in the education sector.

    However, he shared several pictures of the school buildings showing the before and after the condition of the school on his Twitter account. 

    Check Tweet below:

