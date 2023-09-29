Rajasthan BSTC 2023 Result Declared, Get Pre DElEd Scorecard Link Here

BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Result 2023: The Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan has declared the results of the Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance Examination (Pre DELEd) today: September 29, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check and download their results through the official website - panjiyakpredeled.in.

In order to get their results, candidates are required to enter the necessary details such as registration number and date of birth in the result login window. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to download their pre d.el.ed result 2023.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre-DElEd Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2023 Login Window

Candidates can check the image of the login window below:

Login details required Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd result 2023

Candidates are required to enter to below-given details in the login window to get their results:

Registration Number

Date of Birth (DOB)

Details mentioned on the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd scorecard 2023

The Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd scorecard 2023 comprises of the below-given details mentioned on it.

Name of the candidate

Exam name

Marks scored by the candidate

Application number

Qualifying marks

Qualifying status (pass or fail)

Percentage obtained by the candidate

Category rank

How to check Rajasthan DElEd result 2023 online?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to check and download the Rajasthan DElEd result 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - panjiyakpredeled.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the Pre-DElEd result 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, fill out the required login credentials as asked

Step 4: Check and download the result and download it for future use

