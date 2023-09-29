PU Result 2023 Out For MCom Business Economics 2nd Sem at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

Panjab University Results 2023: The Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh has announced the semester-wise results of the MCom Business Economics programme today, September 29, 2023. Students who have appeared for the semester-wise exams that were held in the month of May, this year, can download their scorecards through the official websites - puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in.

Candidates are required to fill out the necessary login credentials such as exam type, semester and roll number in the result login window to get access to their results. The University has announced the results of the M. Com. (Business Economics) 2nd Semester exams.

Panjab University Result 2023 Direct Link

Candidates who have appeared for the semester exams can click on the direct link provided below to get their results.

Course Result release date Direct Link M. Com. (Business Economics) 2nd Semester September 29, 2023 Click Here

Details required to download the PU result 2023

Candidates need to enter the below-given details in the login window to get their scorecards from the official website.

Semester

Roll number

Exam type

How to download PU result 2023 online?

Students can follow the steps that are given below to download their PU even semester results 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - results.puexam.in

Step 2: Now, click on the May result link

Step 3: The direct links to check the PU sem-wise results will appear on the screen

Step 4: Fill out all the necessary details as asked

Step 5: Go through the details provided on the scorecard and download it for future use

