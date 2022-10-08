Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Provisional Allotment List Released, Check at rajneetpg2022.com

Rajasthan NEET PG 2022 Provisional Allotment List: Rajasthan NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 seat allotment results have been announced by RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Jaipur. Candidates who applied for the Rajasthan NEET PG 2022 Counselling process can visit the official website to check the provisional allotment result.

Candidates have been allotted seats in the provisional allotment based on the choices entered by them during the choice-filling procedure. Candidates can check the Rajasthan NEET PG 2022 provisional allotment result through the link provided on the official website - rajneetpg2022.com. A direct link to check the Rajasthan NEET PG 2022 Counselling Provisional Allotment list is also available here.

Provisional allotment list - Click Here

Rajasthan NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Allotment

The Rajasthan NEET PG 2022 Counselling Provisional allotment results have been announced on the official website. Students who have been allotted seats can complete the document verification process based on the allotment until October 12, 2022. For the verification, students are required to carry their original certificates and self-attested photocopies of the documents for the verification process.

Step 1: Visit the Rajasthan NEET PG 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG round 1 allotment list link

Step 3: The Provisional allotment list pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Download the Rajasthan NEET PG 2022 allotment list for further reference

Link to download Allotment Letter- Click Here

Candidates who are allotted seats in the round 1 allotment process will be eligible for admission to MD, MS, Post MBBS DNB, and Post MBBS Diploma Programmes.

