Rajasthan NEET UG 2022: Round 2 Counselling schedule Released at rajneetug2022.in, Get Complete Schedule here

    Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Schedule is now available on the official website. Students eligible for the Round 2 counselling process can complete the applications from November 8, 2022. 

    Updated: Nov 7, 2022 08:48 IST
    NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2: RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Jaipur has released the Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling Schedule. Candidates who were unable to secure desired seats in the first round of seat allotment can visit the official website of Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 to check the schedule for the second round counselling procedure.

    As per the schedule provided, the application process for the 2nd Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2022 will begin on November 8, 2022. The last date for candidates to submit the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 application form is November 11, 2022. Candidates eligible for the round 2 counselling must make sure that they complete the Part 1 and 2 of the Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Counselling Application form within the time period provided. 

    Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Schedule is available on the official website - rajneetug2022.in. Candidates can also complete the Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Counselling applications through the link available here. 

    NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule - Click Here

    Steps to complete the Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2022

    The Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Registration and application link will be made available on the official website. To complete the Round 2 registrations candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the details in the link provided.

    Step 1: Visit the Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Counselling website

    Step 2: Click on the Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling Registration link

    Step 3: Enter the credentials in the link given

    Step 4: Complete the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Application form

    Step 5: Upload all necessary documents and submit the application fee

    Step 6: Click on the final submit link

    Rajasthan NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Complete schedule

    As per the dates provided, the Publishing of the provisional merit list (State, PwD, Defence/PM, MBC, EWS, SC, ST, STA, NRI) will be released on November 12, 2022. Document verification and seat allotment for Defence/PM and NRI candidates as per the notification and list to be made available on the website will be on November 13, 2022. The Seat allotment on merit along with the submission of all original documents will be from November 14 to 19, 2022.

