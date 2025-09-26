Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Allotment Out, Reporting Until Sept 30

Rajasthan NEET UG Round 2 Allotment: The Rajasthan Medical Education Department has released the Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 provisional seat allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the second round of counselling can check the round 2 provisional allotment result PDF through the link on the official website.

Candidates allotted seats in Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 must download the allotment letter from the official website from today, September 26, to September 20, 2025. The Reporting, document submission (including prescribed eligibility criteria) at the allotted college desk at Academic Block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur along with printout of allotment letter, all original documents, required bonds etc. and 7 copies of allotment letter along with 2 sets of photocopies of all relevant documents as listed in information booklet must also be completed within the same time period.