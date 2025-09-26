Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Provisional Allotment Out, Reporting Until Sept 30

Key Points
- Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 provisional allotment out
- Download allotment PDF at rajugneet2025.in
- Reporting to allotted colleges until Sept 30
Rajasthan NEET UG Round 2 Allotment: The Rajasthan Medical Education Department has released the Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 provisional seat allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the second round of counselling can check the round 2 provisional allotment result PDF through the link on the official website.
Candidates allotted seats in Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 must download the allotment letter from the official website from today, September 26, to September 20, 2025. The Reporting, document submission (including prescribed eligibility criteria) at the allotted college desk at Academic Block, SMS Medical College, Jaipur along with printout of allotment letter, all original documents, required bonds etc. and 7 copies of allotment letter along with 2 sets of photocopies of all relevant documents as listed in information booklet must also be completed within the same time period.
Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 round 2 provisional allotment result is available for download on the official website - rajugneet2025.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the allotment result.
Rajasthan NEET UG Round 2 Provisional Allotment Result - Click Here
Steps to Download Rajasthan NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Allotment Result
The Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 provisional allotment PDF is now available on the official website. Eligible candidates can follow the steps given below to download the allotment PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan NEET Counselling
Step 2: Click on UG counselling
Step 3: Click on the provisional allotment for round 2
Step 4: The round 2 allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Documents Required for Admission
Candidates reporting to colleges for admissions must have the following documents ready with them for admissions
- NEET Scorecard
- NEET UG allotment letter
- NEET UG Admit Card
- Class 10 and 12 Mark Sheets and Certificates
- Domicile Certificate
- Valid Identity Proof
- Category certificate
- Passport Size Photographs
