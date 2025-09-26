IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
AP PGECET 2025 Seat Allotment Result to be Released Today at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in/PGECET; Check Details Here

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi
Sep 26, 2025, 12:46 IST

AP PGECET Seat Allotment 2025: The APSCHE will announce the AP PGECET 2025 Seat Allotment Result today, September 26, 2025 on the official website at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in/PGECET. Registered candidates can check their admission status and download the result for college reporting.

AP PGECET Seat Allotment 2025 Result to be released today, September 26, 2025.
Key Points

  • Candidates will need to visit the official website at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in/PGECET.
  • Students must carry their seat allotment result to their allotted colleges for verification.

AP PGECET Seat Allotment 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result today, September 26, 2025. Candidates who registered for the counselling will need to visit the official website to check their admission status at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in/PGECET

AP PGECET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important details of AP PGECET Counselling 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

AP PGECET Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result

Exam name 

Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 

Board name 

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Portal 

pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in/PGECET

State 

Andhra Pradesh

Level 

Postgraduate (PG)

Streams 

Engineering

Pharmacy

Technology 

Log in credentials 

Hall ticket number

Date of birth

Seat allotment result date 

September 26, 2025

College reporting 

September 26 - 29, 2025

How to check AP PGECET Counseling 2025 Seat Allotment?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their seat allotment result online on the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in/PGECET or cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on link for AP PGECET 2025 Seat Allotment 
  3. In login window, enter your hall ticket number and date of birth 
  4. Solve the case sensitive captcha code
  5. Press on submit button
  6. AP PGECET Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result will appear 
  7. Check your details and download for future references



Laavanya Negi

