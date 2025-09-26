AP PGECET 2025 Seat Allotment Result to be Released Today at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in/PGECET; Check Details Here

Key Points
- AP PGECET Seat Allotment 2025 Result to be released today, September 26, 2025.
- Candidates will need to visit the official website at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in/PGECET.
- Students must carry their seat allotment result to their allotted colleges for verification.
AP PGECET Seat Allotment 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result today, September 26, 2025. Candidates who registered for the counselling will need to visit the official website to check their admission status at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in/PGECET.
AP PGECET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details of AP PGECET Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
AP PGECET Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result
|
Exam name
|
Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET)
|
Board name
|
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
|
Portal
|
pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in/PGECET
|
State
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Level
|
Postgraduate (PG)
|
Streams
|
Engineering
Pharmacy
Technology
|
Log in credentials
|
Hall ticket number
Date of birth
|
Seat allotment result date
|
September 26, 2025
|
College reporting
|
September 26 - 29, 2025
How to check AP PGECET Counseling 2025 Seat Allotment?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their seat allotment result online on the official website:
- Visit the official website at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in/PGECET or cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on link for AP PGECET 2025 Seat Allotment
- In login window, enter your hall ticket number and date of birth
- Solve the case sensitive captcha code
- Press on submit button
- AP PGECET Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result will appear
- Check your details and download for future references
