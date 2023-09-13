Rajasthan NMMS 2023 Scholarship Registration Begins Shortly; Apply at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Rajasthan NMMS 2023 Scholarship: Rajasthan School Education Department will begin the registration process for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) on September 16, 2023. Interested ones can apply on the official website: rajshaladarpan.nic.in. It must be noted that the last date to apply for the scholarship is September 30, 2023.

The scholarship test includes a mental ability test and a scholastic aptitude test whose guidelines are set by the NCERT. The applicants need to complete each test in a maximum time duration of 90 minutes. However, children of special abilities are given some extra time to complete the tests. Candidates must read out the eligibility requirements before filling out the Rajasthan NMMS 2023 scholarship form.

Rajasthan NMMS 2023 Scholarship Application Form Click Here

Who Can Apply for Rajasthan NMMS 2023 Scholarship?

Check out the eligibility requirements set by authorities below:

Aspirants must be regular students studying in class 8 after getting a clear promotion from class 7 with a score of at least 55% or equivalent grades.

They pursue education from Government/Local Body/Government-aided schools.

For continuation of scholarship in higher secondary, the candidate must score at least 60% marks in the class 10 board exam.

To continue the scholarship in class 12, the scholarship awardee must get a clear promotion from class 11 in the first attempt with a score of 55% marks or equivalent.

Candidates’ annual family income should not be more than INR 3.5 Lakh.

Students who are enrolled in NVS, KVS, Sainik schools, and private schools are not eligible for this NMMS scholarship.

Rajasthan NMMS 2023 Scholarship: List of Documents Required

Check out the mandatory files below:

Class 7 mark sheet

Domicile certificate

Caste certificate

Income certificate of parents

Disability certificate

