Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2022: Date and Time To Be Announced Soon at rajresult.nic.in

Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2022: As per the recent updates, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Ajmer will release the RBSE 12th result 2022 soon. Going as per media reports, the Rajasthan board result will be announced this month. Students will be able to check their Rajasthan RBSE 12th result for Arts, Commerce and Science at rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Every year, over 10 lakh students appear for the RBSE Class 12 Board Examinations which was concluded on 26th April. Last year, the board exams were cancelled but the pass percentage evaluated by the alternative method in class 12th Science stream was 91.96 per cent, Commerce - 94.49 per cent, Arts - 90.70 per cent.

Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2022 Date

As per the latest updates and media reports, the RBSE 12th result 2022 date will be released or confirmed by 23rd May (Monday). As of now, the officials have not shared any tentative date for the announcement of result. It is also being suggested that RBSE Arts, Commerce and Science results might be released together this year. The result date and other information would be shared on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan RBSE results are usually announced within 60 days of the exams. Going, as per past trends, it is likely that RBSE results might be released by the first week of June. However, the dates are still awaited and is expected to be released by next week.

Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result for Arts, Science and Commerce

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th exam was conducted from 24th March and ended on 26th April 2022. Last year, RBSE has released Science, Arts and Commerce results on separate days. This year too, there might be chances that the Rajasthan 12th board results can release separately for all the streams.

Controversy Over RBSE Class 12 Political Science Paper

This year, there was a controversy over the Class 12 Political Science paper where six questions in the paper were related to the Congress party, apart from that the 10th, and 12th exams went smoothly. The paper also included questions about the Bahujan Samaj Party, notable personalities, world affairs, the 2004 Lok Sabha election and the 1989 National Front government.

Also read: RBSE Rajasthan 10th, 12th Result 2022 Dates to be Announced on 23rd May, confirms RBSE Official: Report

