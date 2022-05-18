Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    RBSE Rajasthan 10th, 12th Result 2022 Dates to be Announced on 23rd May, confirms RBSE Official: Report

    RBSE 10th,12th Result 2022 Date Update: Rajasthan Board Officials have confirmed that the dates for the declaration of Rajasthan Board Result 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 students will be announced on 23rd May 2022, tentatively. Get Complete Details Here.

    Published On: May 18, 2022 07:46 IST
    RBSE Rajasthan 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date Update
    RBSE Rajasthan 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date Update

    RBSE 10th,12th Result 2022 Date Update: According to the official announcement, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is in its final stages of preparing the RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022. With lakhs of students awaiting the Rajasthan 10th and 12th Results 2022, the Board is expected to announce the declaration date for the Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022 and RBSE 10th and 12th Results 2022 next week. As per media reports, the RBSE 10th Result 2022 and Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 Date for all three streams - Arts, Commerce and Science, is likely to be announced around 23rd May 2022. The announcement or RBSE Board Result 2022 will come as a major relief for Secondary and Senior Secondary Class students who have been waiting for it for nearly two months now.

    RBSE Class 12 Results in May, Rajasthan 10th Results in June

    While no clear date for the Rajasthan Board Results is available right now; but sources close to the board have confirmed that the RBSE 12th Result 2022 are likely to be declared first, followed by Rajasthan Class 10 Results 2022. Tentatively speaking, the RBSE Class 12 Results will be declared in the month of May in which Science stream results are likely to be announced first, followed by Commerce and Arts. On similar lines, the RBSE 10th Results 2022 for Secondary Class students will be declared in the month of June 2022; most likely by 2nd week of June 2022.

    Evaluation Work in Final Stages

    Sharing the current state of progress with regards to processing of Rajasthan Board Result 2022, sources close to the board have said that the evaluation work is in its final stages for Class 12 students. On similar lines, the checking of answer sheets for Class 10 students is also progressing at a positive pace and is expected to be completed by end of May 2022. Looking at this, it is highly likely that the RBSE will be able to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 Results of Rajasthan Board on time.

    Also Read: RBSE 5th and 8th Class Result 2022: Rajasthan Board Class 5 and Class 8 Results Expected by 25th May at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

