Rajiv Gandhi University All Set To Implement ABC System, Check details here

Implementation of ABC: Rajiv Gandi University (RGU), a lone central varsity in Arunachal Pradesh is going to implement the Academic Bank of Credit System (ABC). The university will constitute a task force for ABC. It would be headed by a senior level officer of the university with members drawn from among the officers and faculty members who have experience of dealing with admission, registration, and examination matter, RGU Vice-Chancellor Professor Saket Kushwaha said in a meeting.

The ABC system has the ability to internationalise India's higher education system since it offers freedom and flexibility in the university degree-granting system, standardization within the Indian higher education system, and robust integration of the Indian higher education system. “The inter-disciplinary and multi-disciplinary approach is the need of the hour. With the ABC, RGU will be able to help students learn subjects of their choice and become ‘skill-oriented’ graduates and it will be a new leap in the academic world,” he added.

What is the Benefit of ABC System?

As mentioned in PTI, ABC is a digital storehouse that contains information of the credits earned by individual students throughout their learning journey in academic programmes in higher education. The UGC is expecting a positive impact with the rolling out of the ABC system in the upcoming years.

Apart from this, higher education institutions that participate in the scheme will be benefitted because of the smooth and effective management of credits. According to the RGU Controller of Examinations Dr. Bijay Raji, “the academic bank would be accountable for opening, closing and validating the academic accounts of students”

"It will carry out tasks such as credit accumulation, credit verification and credit transfer or credit redemption of students. The courses include online and distance mode courses offered by the government and institutes. The validity of these academic credits earned by students will be up to seven years and students can redeem these credits," he added.

