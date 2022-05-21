RBSE 10th Result 2022: Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results Kab Aayega, ask anxious students, Know Expected Date Here

RBSE 10th Result 2022 Expected Date: With the Class 10 Board Exams completed, students have started asking questions about the RBSE 10th Result 2022 Expected Date. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) held the annual secondary board exam for Class 10 students from 31st March to 26th April 2022. After nearly a month since the completion of the Class 10 Board Exams, students are now more anxious to get an update regarding the RBSE 10th Result 2022 Date and Time. While the Rajasthan Board officials have been completely silent on the matter, reports coming from the Ajmer office of the board have hinted that RBSE Class 10 Results may be declared next week. Students should note that this is only a speculative date provided by sources close to the board and the final Rajasthan 10th Result 2022 Date will be officially communicated by the board soon.

Evaluation Nears Completion, Final Processing of Result Data Soon

As per local media reports from the state, Rajasthan Board is nearing the completion of the evaluation work for the Class 10 Board Exam. The checking of the answer sheet for nearly 11 lakh students is about to be completed soon, following which the RBSE will begin processing of result data and marks of students and prepare the final Rajasthan 10th Result 2022 for individual students. The only challenge that experts foresee with regards to the declaration of RBSE 10th Result 2022 is that it is generally declared after Rajasthan Board 12th Results 2022. So far, the board has not announced class 12 results and if they are pushed back until May end, it is highly likely that RBSE 10th Result 2022 may be declared in June. However, so far, no confirmation of dates for either Class 10 or Class 12 Results has been made by the board. Students are advised to be patient and follow official and trusted sources of information to get updates about Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022.

Where to check Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2022.

Once declared, students will be able to check their individual Rajasthan Board Class 10 Results 2022 online via official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. In addition to this, RBSE 10th Result 2022 will also be available on the results.jagranjosh.com page and the links provided below:

Rajasthan 10th Result 2022 Date - Register for Updates Here

Until the Rajasthan 10th Result 2022 expected date is announced by the board officially, students can register themselves on the above-given page to receive regular updates regarding the same. Our team is in touch with the senior officials from RBSE and will keep you posted about the latest news and updates about the Rajasthan 10th Class Result 2022 Date and Time.

