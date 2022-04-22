RBSE 12th Exam 2022: Controversy over Political Science Paper with Questions Praising Congress, BJP leaders Object

Rajasthan 12th Exam 2022 Political Science Paper Row: The ongoing exam of Rajasthan Board 12th Exam 2022 has been in news for the wrong reasons. As per media reports, the RBSE 12th Political Science Question Paper which was held on 21st April – Thursday, contained 6 key questions about Congress history. Following the completion of the exams, several BJP leaders have objected to the kind of questions related to the Congress party which were asked in the exam. The opposition leaders have alleged that the ‘Congress Praising Questions’ were highly objectionable and seem like a deliberate attempt to showcase the ruling party in good light.

Questions that led to the Controversy

The political science exam of Rajasthan Board for Class 12 students was held on 21st April – Thursday. The question paper for the exam contained some questions about the history of the Congress party, which BJP leaders found objectionable. Some of the questions that were highlighted by the opposition leaders are as follows:

'Discuss in brief the Congress as a Social and Ideological Alliance.'

'Which party dominated the first three general elections in India?'

'How many seats did the Congress win in the 1984 Lok Sabha Election?'

'Who gave the slogan 'Garibi Hatao'?'

'The General Election of 1971 proved to be an election for restoration of Congress. Explain the statement.'

'Under what circumstances did the Congress contest the 1967 General Election and what mandate did it get? Explain'.

In addition to these, the RBSE 12th Political Science Question paper also contained questions on Bahujan Samaj Party, the 1989 National Front government and the 2004 Lok Sabha Elections as well as on Notable Personalities and World Affairs.

Congress Politicizing Education, allege BJP Leaders

After the completion of the Rajasthan 12th Political Science 2022 Exam, several BJP leaders took to social media alleging the charge of Congress party politicizing education in the state. Highlighting some of the questions asked in the RBSE 12th Political Science Exam, some BJP leaders even passed sarcastic comments calling it an exam to ‘Select next Congress President’ and for Class 12 students.

Taking a dig at Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state, BJP MLA and chief spokesperson Ramlal Sharma said “The ruling Congress party in Rajasthan has ensured the politicisation of education. It appears from the Political Science question paper of Class 12 that the Congress party will make the student who knows much about the Congress, the party’s permanent national president. Since now the party has a working president, it seems the permanent president will be made based on answers in this paper.”

Responding to the allegations by BJP leaders, Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said that “There is no intention of politicisation in the question paper. It is a fact that the Congress was in power for more time and that is why there are more achievements.”

RBSE issues Clarification

After the controversy broke out around the political science question paper, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) issued a clarification saying that the paper was designed as per NCERT guidelines. Clearing the air around the Political Science Question Paper, the RBSE Public Relations Officer Rajendra Gupta said that the question paper was made as per the NCERT syllabus. He also added that a panel of subject-matter experts had designed the political science question in line with the curriculum. He further added that as far as the RBSE 12th Board Exam 2022 is concerned, the question paper is set by an independent body of experts and the board doesn’t play any role in it.

