RIE CEE 2025 Group C Provisional List Out at riebbs.ac.in; Direct link here

RIE CEE 2025 Selection List: The RIE CEE 2025 provisional selection list has been issued on the official website. The list includes the candidates selected for admission to the 2-year MEd programme for 2025-26. As per the official notification issued, students issued seats must report to the college on September 17, 2025. Candidates must carry with them all relevant documents and the admission fee to be submitted.

RIE CEE 2025 Selection List - Click Here

Steps to Check RIE CEE 2025 Provisional Selection List

The provisional selection list PDF is available for download on the official website. The selection list PDF contains the application number, name of candidates, category and totla score. Follow the steps provided below to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of RIE CEE 2025

Step 2: Click on the Provisional selected and waiting list for admissions to the 2-year MEd programme link