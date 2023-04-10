Sainik School Counselling 2023 Round 2 Registration To End Tomorrow, Apply Here

Sainik School Counselling 2023: As per the latest updates, the Sainik school counselling process for Round 2 is ongoing on the official website. All India Sainik Schools Admission Counselling (AISSAC) will close the registration/choice filling tomorrow i.e. April 11, 2023. The authorities are conducting the 2nd round to fill the leftover seats from Round 1.

Interested Candidates can register for Round 2 on the official website i.e. pesa.ncog.gov.in. before the deadline. Candidates must follow all the instructions prescribed by the authorities before registering for counselling. Check out the eligibility criteria here.

Who Can Apply for Sainik School Counselling 2023?

Only those candidates who meet the requirements (prescribed by authorities) can register for AISSEE e-counselling 2023 round 2. Check eligibility criteria here-

Candidates who were allotted school in Round 1 but have opted RECONSIDER option.

Candidates who were not allotted any Sainik School in Round 1.

Candidates who have not registered and have not done choice filling during Round 1.

Sainik School Counselling 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for Sainik School Counselling 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for AISSEE e-counselling 2023 on the official website. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. pesa.ncog.gov.in/sainikschoolecounselling

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the new registration

Step 3: Enter the AISSEE application number

Step 4: Apply for e-counselling and exercise options

Step 5: Save the confirmed choices

Step 6: Submit the form and keep a hard copy for future references

The authorities have instructed, “All candidates (Class VI and IX both) who have opted for RECONSIDER in Round 1 need not do registration again on the AISSAC 2023 portal. Also, If candidates do not fill their choices in Round 2, the last saved choices of Round 1 (if filled) will be locked automatically upon reaching the deadline for choice filling of Round 2.”

