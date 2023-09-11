  1. Home
  2. News
  3. SAMS Odisha Phase 2 Dates 2023 Revised for UG Admission, Check Timetable and Guidelines Here

SAMS Odisha Phase 2 Dates 2023 Revised for UG Admission, Check Timetable and Guidelines Here

SAMS Odisha Dates 2023: The Higher Education Department, Odisha has released the revised phase 2 admission dates today: September 11, 2023. Now, the last to apply online for SAMS Odisha CAF is September 16, 2023, through the official website: samsodisha.gov.in. Check schedule here

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 11, 2023 19:16 IST
SAMS Odisha Phase 2 Dates 2023 Revised for UG Admission
SAMS Odisha Phase 2 Dates 2023 Revised for UG Admission

SAMS Odisha Phase 2 Dates 2023: The Higher Education Department, Odisha has announced the SAMS Phase 2 admission revised dates. As per the new schedule, the last date to apply online is September 16, 2023. The SAMS Odisha phase 2 revised timetable and guidelines for UG programs have been announced after receiving the student's feedback and anticipation. Candidates can check the SAMS Odisha revised timetable through the official website: samsodisha.gov.in.

HED Odisha's official statement reads, "Dear Students, in response to your feedback and anticipation, we are delighted to announce the 2nd Phase #AdmissionTimeline and Guidelines for the UG programs. We hope it provides an inclusive and equitable opportunity for all eligible candidates to embark on an academic journey."

SAMS Odisha Phase 2 Admission 2023 Dates 

Candidates can check the SAMS phase 2 admission revised timetable at samsodisha.gov.in or they can check the table for detailed information: 

Events 

Dates 

Last date for applying online CAF 

September 16, 2023

Editing of the earlier submitted CAF

September 17 to 18, 2023

Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats along with wait listed applicants in HEl's e-Space

September 26, 2023

Online payment of admission fees by the selected applicants through SAMS [Student's Account] portal

September 26 to 28, 2023

Reporting of the applicants at allotted Institutions for taking admission (for First Round Selection)

September 27 to 30, 2023

Data update of admitted students in the e-space by the respective Institutions (for First Round

September 27 to 30, 2023

Reporting of waitlisted applicants for submission of CAF along with relevant documents

October 3 to 4, 2023

Publication of merit list of selected candidates

October 6, 2023 

Reporting of the waitlisted applicants to take admission in one of the selected HEls

October 10, 2023

Updation of selected waitlisted students' data by the HEIs in their e-Space

October 11, 2023 

Guidelines SAMS Odisha Phase 2 Admission 2023

  • The Department has allowed the applicants to participate in Phase-Il admission process, those who have already been admitted in the Phase-I admission process. If an applicant has taken admission to any of the HEls in Phase 1 and got selected in Phase 2, then they have to get the CLC physically from the last admitted higher education institute
  • They will have to submit the download Intimation letter along with the CLC and other relevant documents at the selected institutions for verification and admission
  • They have to pay the admission fees freshly but are not required to pay the CAF fees, as they have already paid the fees during the Phase-I admission process

Also Read: JAC Compartment Result 2023 Declared at jacresults.com; Download Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Marksheet Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023