SAMS Odisha Phase 2 Dates 2023 Revised for UG Admission, Check Timetable and Guidelines Here

SAMS Odisha Phase 2 Dates 2023: The Higher Education Department, Odisha has announced the SAMS Phase 2 admission revised dates. As per the new schedule, the last date to apply online is September 16, 2023. The SAMS Odisha phase 2 revised timetable and guidelines for UG programs have been announced after receiving the student's feedback and anticipation. Candidates can check the SAMS Odisha revised timetable through the official website: samsodisha.gov.in.
HED Odisha's official statement reads, "Dear Students, in response to your feedback and anticipation, we are delighted to announce the 2nd Phase #AdmissionTimeline and Guidelines for the UG programs. We hope it provides an inclusive and equitable opportunity for all eligible candidates to embark on an academic journey."
SAMS Odisha Phase 2 Admission 2023 Dates
Candidates can check the SAMS phase 2 admission revised timetable at samsodisha.gov.in or they can check the table for detailed information:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Last date for applying online CAF
|
September 16, 2023
|
Editing of the earlier submitted CAF
|
September 17 to 18, 2023
|
Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats along with wait listed applicants in HEl's e-Space
|
September 26, 2023
|
Online payment of admission fees by the selected applicants through SAMS [Student's Account] portal
|
September 26 to 28, 2023
|
Reporting of the applicants at allotted Institutions for taking admission (for First Round Selection)
|
September 27 to 30, 2023
|
Data update of admitted students in the e-space by the respective Institutions (for First Round
|
September 27 to 30, 2023
|
Reporting of waitlisted applicants for submission of CAF along with relevant documents
|
October 3 to 4, 2023
|
Publication of merit list of selected candidates
|
October 6, 2023
|
Reporting of the waitlisted applicants to take admission in one of the selected HEls
|
October 10, 2023
|
Updation of selected waitlisted students' data by the HEIs in their e-Space
|
October 11, 2023
Guidelines SAMS Odisha Phase 2 Admission 2023
- The Department has allowed the applicants to participate in Phase-Il admission process, those who have already been admitted in the Phase-I admission process. If an applicant has taken admission to any of the HEls in Phase 1 and got selected in Phase 2, then they have to get the CLC physically from the last admitted higher education institute
- They will have to submit the download Intimation letter along with the CLC and other relevant documents at the selected institutions for verification and admission
- They have to pay the admission fees freshly but are not required to pay the CAF fees, as they have already paid the fees during the Phase-I admission process
