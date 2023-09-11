SAMS Odisha Phase 2 Dates 2023 Revised for UG Admission, Check Timetable and Guidelines Here

SAMS Odisha Phase 2 Dates 2023: The Higher Education Department, Odisha has announced the SAMS Phase 2 admission revised dates. As per the new schedule, the last date to apply online is September 16, 2023. The SAMS Odisha phase 2 revised timetable and guidelines for UG programs have been announced after receiving the student's feedback and anticipation. Candidates can check the SAMS Odisha revised timetable through the official website: samsodisha.gov.in.

HED Odisha's official statement reads, "Dear Students, in response to your feedback and anticipation, we are delighted to announce the 2nd Phase #AdmissionTimeline and Guidelines for the UG programs. We hope it provides an inclusive and equitable opportunity for all eligible candidates to embark on an academic journey."

SAMS Odisha Phase 2 Admission 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the SAMS phase 2 admission revised timetable at samsodisha.gov.in or they can check the table for detailed information:

Events Dates Last date for applying online CAF September 16, 2023 Editing of the earlier submitted CAF September 17 to 18, 2023 Publication of Provisional Allotment of Seats along with wait listed applicants in HEl's e-Space September 26, 2023 Online payment of admission fees by the selected applicants through SAMS [Student's Account] portal September 26 to 28, 2023 Reporting of the applicants at allotted Institutions for taking admission (for First Round Selection) September 27 to 30, 2023 Data update of admitted students in the e-space by the respective Institutions (for First Round

September 27 to 30, 2023 Reporting of waitlisted applicants for submission of CAF along with relevant documents October 3 to 4, 2023 Publication of merit list of selected candidates October 6, 2023 Reporting of the waitlisted applicants to take admission in one of the selected HEls October 10, 2023 Updation of selected waitlisted students' data by the HEIs in their e-Space October 11, 2023

Guidelines SAMS Odisha Phase 2 Admission 2023

The Department has allowed the applicants to participate in Phase-Il admission process, those who have already been admitted in the Phase-I admission process. If an applicant has taken admission to any of the HEls in Phase 1 and got selected in Phase 2, then they have to get the CLC physically from the last admitted higher education institute

They will have to submit the download Intimation letter along with the CLC and other relevant documents at the selected institutions for verification and admission

They have to pay the admission fees freshly but are not required to pay the CAF fees, as they have already paid the fees during the Phase-I admission process

