School Bandh in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Today Due to Students Union Strike

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Schools Bands: According to the latest media reports, schools in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will remain closed today, July 25, 2023. Reports suggest that schools in both states will remain closed due to the educational institution bandh declared by the student’s union. It must however be noted that an official confirmation regarding the closure of schools has not been made by the government. Students and parents are advised to connect with the schools for information regarding the holiday.

Protest Against Irregularities in Schools

Local media reports state that the leaders of the All India Students Federation (AISF) and CPI have called for a bandh today and several students unions are protesting against the irregularities in schools in the states which include the lack of proper infrastructure, high fees, expensive books, and others. Schools in Telangana were closed on June 26 and July 12, 2023, when ABVP and AISF called for a bandh. The student union leaders have also brought to light 15,000 vacant positions to the posts of DSC and MEO.

According to the union leaders, the government is not taking any action against the irregularities brought out. Union leaders when announcing the bandh stated that all the problems of the students will be solved tomorrow.

The protest from the union increased after 50 girls fell ill after consuming contaminated food at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya n Amarchinta Village. The union has also been demanding to build compound walls for women’s dormitories at the institutions and gurukuls across the two states.

Also Read: AIAPGET 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip Released, Know How to Download Here